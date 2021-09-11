Fetal Monitoring Bands Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
The analysts forecast the global fetal monitoring bands market to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% during the period 2018-2022.
A fetal monitoring band is defined as a flexible tubular band, which can be fitted over the midsection of a pregnant woman to hold the fetal monitoring device in place. The monitoring device measures vital signs of the fetus such as heart rate. It is also used during labor to measure muscle contractions of the uterus.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fetal monitoring bands market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the of retail sales of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Fetal Monitoring Bands Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BeoCare Group
• Feta Med
• Medline Industries
• Surgmed
• The Cooper Companies
Market driver
• Increasing cases of preterm births and stillbirths worldwide
Market challenge
• Decreasing fertility rates
Market trend
• Increasing acquisition of specialized hospitals by tier 1 hospitals
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Continued……
