The Lebanese defense market will be driven bysectarian violence, the war with Israel, unrest in refugee camps, militancy, and homegrown extremism. In addition, the capital expenditure allocation is anticipated to average 33.1% of the total defense budget during 2017-2021, and defense equipment procurements are expected to be in the areas of militaryrotorcraft, anti-tank and anti-aircraft capabilities, and C4ISR systems.

Key Findings

– During 2012-2016, Lebanese defense expenditure registered a growth rate of 6.48%, increasing from US$1.2 billion in 2012 to US$1.5 billion in 2016

– Military expenditure is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.63% during 2017-2021, to value US$2.1 billion in 2021

– A small defense budget, restrictions on weapon sales, and a UN arms embargoimposechallenges for the Lebanese defense market

– Demand for equipment is mainly expected to revolve around military rotorcraft, anti-tank and anti-aircraft capabilities, and C4ISR systemsduring 2017-2021

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence’sreport – Future of the Lebanese Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2021 offers detailed analysis of the industry with market size forecasts from 2017-2021. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand in the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

– Defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the defense industry during 2017-2021, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to the army, navy, and air force. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Porter’s Five Force analysis of the defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities from 2016 to 2026

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: including an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

