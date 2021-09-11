Global E-Liquids Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 26.6% in the Forecasted Period of 2019-2024

E-liquid is the mixture used in vapor products such as e-cigarettes and generally consists of propylene glycol, glycerin, water, nicotine, and flavorings. While the ingredients vary the liquid typically contains 95% propylene glycol and glycerin.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 39.2% in 2017. Europe enjoys 27.1% market share.

Market competition is intense. Halo, VMR Product, Turning Points Brands, Nasty Juice, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the E-Liquids market will register a 26.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4880 million by 2024, from US$ 1190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in E-Liquids business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-Liquids market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the E-Liquids value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

PG Base

VG Base

Blend PG & VG

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Retail

Online

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Halo

VMR Product

Turning Points Brands

Nasty Juice

NicVape

Truvape

VaporCast

Space Jam

Kings Crest

Ripe Vapes

Nicquid

Dinner Lady

Vape Wild

Black Note

Halcyon Vapors

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-Liquids consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of E-Liquids market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-Liquids manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-Liquids with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of E-Liquids submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.