Global Electric Traction Motor Market size and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Electric Traction Motor Market [By Product Type (DC and AC Traction Motors), By Power Ratings (>400 kW, 200kW to 400 kW, <200 kW), By Application Type (Railways, Electric Vehicles, Conveyors, Industrial Machinery, Elevators); By Regions]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The global electric traction motors market is anticipated to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2026.

Electric traction motors are the most common means for powering locomotive engines in the currently developed railway industry, but with the growing need for sustainable use of energy, the advent of the application of traction motors has added to an efficient use and distribution of energy in the industry. Electric traction motors are widely being used across several geographies particularly for the routes with dense traffic such as the suburban and urban railways or the long distance high speed lines that require electric traction to obtain the speeds required for inter-city travel. This equipment cut down energy losses to an estimated figure of approximately 15% with an assumption of energy at wheel of 100%. With application of new traction chain, energy inputs in locomotives decrease from 167% to around 143% under the similar assumptions. Application of electric traction motors in railway engines result in cut in energy loss wherein for transformers it reduces from 10.3% to 7%, converters from 18.1% to 4.7%, gearbox and motor from 18.2% to 12.2%, vehicle parking 7.6% 8.4% (higher percentage value due to reduced total loses) and power house & auxiliary systems from 12.4% to 9.9%.

DC traction motors were conventionally the moist used types on both electric and diesel-electric rolling stock, however the contemporary power electronics has enabled application of AC motors. For most of the new engines built today, AC motor is the most preferred type. AC motors have certain advantages such as its simple for manufacturing as this type requires no mechanical contracts for its functioning, lighter compared to DC motors for equivalent amount of power. Use of modern and advanced electronics allows the AC units to be controlled efficiently to improve traction and adhesion. It can be controlled with microprocessors to a specific degree which also helps in regenerating current down to almost a stop whereas DC regeneration fades quickly at low speeds. Moreover, AC motors are more robust and easier to maintain than DC motors. These products are also being used in electric vehicles, conveyors and industrial machinery in the present industry space. It automobiles too, more than DC the AC motors has the larger share of application.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for production of electric traction motors over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Development of the industrial equipment manufacturing industry in India, Japan and especially China with its massive domestic demand figures is the major driving factors for the regions fast increasing consumption of these products in the railway engine manufacturing industry.

The worldwide demand for freight and passenger rail equipment including its infrastructure and related services in 2016 was estimated USD 214 billion in 2016. The increasing network of railways globally is a major factor to contribute to the increasing demand of rail equipment including the electric traction motors.

The Western Europe has been dominating the global market for production of these products and also in terms of exports, followed by the Asia Pacific and the U.S. in the third position. But the increasing subways and urban light railway systems and yearly increasing investment in intercity high-speed rail lines in Asia Pacific countries due to need from its growing population, manufacturing industry of these products in the region is likely to witness the fastest growth in the next eight years. Some of the leading industry participants include Weg Sa, Toshiba, Skoda Electric, NIDE, General Electric (GE), CG Power, Bosch, Siemen, Traktionssysteme Austria, Alsto and Crr.

Market Segment Outlook

Product Type

DC Traction Motors

AC Traction Motors

Power Rating Type

>400 kW

200 kW to 400 kW

<200 kW

Application Type

Railway

Engine Type

Electric Engines

Diesel Engines

Diesel-Electric Engines

Rapid Transit Vehicles

Electric Multiple Units

Diesel Multiple Units

Light Rail Vehicles

Railroad Cars

Freight Wagons

Passenger Coaches

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles

Fuel Cell Vehicles

Other Application Segments (including Conveyors, Industrial Machinery, Elevators)

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

