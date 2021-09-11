Global Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

Wafer-level packaging (WLP) is the technology of packaging an integrated circuit while still part of the wafer, in contrast to the more conventional method of slicing the wafer into individual circuits (dice) and then packaging them.

The analog and mixed IC segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the market. The demand for analog ICs from different segments such as consumer electronics, communications, and automotive and the increasing adoption of smartphones, phablets, and tablets, will fuel the growth of the market segment in the coming years. Additionally, technological advancements in the semiconductor industry that demand the need to ensure the robust performance of advanced ICs will also drive the demand for fan-in WLP packaging.

In terms of geographical regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next few years. This is mainly due to the presence of a number of semiconductor foundries in this region. Moreover, the rise in demand for semiconductor devices due to the presence of prominent consumer electronics manufacturers, such as Samsung, Sony, LG, Toshiba, and Panasonic, will also bolster this market’s growth prospects.

with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

STATS ChipPAC

STMicroelectronics

TSMC

Texas Instruments

Rudolph Technologies

SEMES

SUSS MicroTec

Ultratech

FlipChip International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

200mm Wafer Level Packaging

300mm Wafer Level Packaging

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

CMOS Image Sensor

Wireless Connectivity

Logic and Memory IC

MEMS and Sensor

Analog and Mixed IC

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

