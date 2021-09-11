Global Industrial Venting Membrane Market: By product, Region, Competition Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Drivers, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast
Global Industrial Venting Membrane Market Report 2019
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Industrial Venting Membrane industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Industrial Venting Membrane market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0352095115253 from 180.0 million $ in 2014 to 214.0 million $ in 2018, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Industrial Venting Membrane market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Industrial Venting Membrane will reach 250.0 million $.
GORE
Saint-Gobain
Donaldson
Sumitomo
Zeusinc
Clarcor
Porex
MicroVent
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation
Adhesive Vents
Vent without Backing Material
Industry Segmentation
Automotive
Electric & Electronics
Medical
Chemical Packaging
Food &Beverages Packaging
