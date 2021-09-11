Global Mobile Gaming Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Mobile Gaming market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of mobile games.

The report consolidates the revenues generated from the following major regions: APAC, North America, EMEA, and Latin America.

The report, Global Mobile Gaming Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Latin America, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Mobile Gaming market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• APAC

• EMEA

• Latin America

• North America

Key Vendors

• Activision Blizzard

• Electronic Arts

• Gameloft

• Glu Mobile

• GungHo Online Entertainment

• Kabam

• King Digital Entertainment

• Rovio Entertainment

• Supercell

• Zynga

Other Prominent Vendors

• CJ E&M Netmarble

• Colopl

• CyberAgent

• DeNa

• Disney Interactive

• Facebook

• Gamevil

• GREE

• IGG

• Kiloo

• Konami Digital

• Locojoy

• Machine Zone

• MindJolt

• SEGA

• Square Enix

• Storm8

• Tencent

• Ubisoft Entertainment

• Warner Bros. Entertainment

• WeMade Entertainment

Market Driver

• Increased Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets

Market Challenge

Market Challenge

• Presence of Alternative Gaming Devices

Market Trend

Market Trend

• Changing Demographics of Gamers

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 End-user Segments

03.3 Market Size Calculation and Segmentation

03.4 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Description

06.1 Video Games: Introduction

06.2 Video Games by Type

07. Market Landscape

07.1 Market Overview

07.2 Product Lifecycle of Mobile Games

07.3 Global Video Game Market

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.4 Market Share of Mobile Games in Global Video Game Market

07.5 Global Mobile Gaming Market

07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.6 Five Forces Analysis

08. Segmentation by Device

08.1 Segmentation of Global Mobile Gaming Market by Device

09. Geographical Segmentation

09.1 Segmentation of Global Mobile Gaming Market by Geography 2014

09.2 Segmentation of Global Mobile Gaming Market by Geography 2014-2019

09.3 Mobile Gaming Market in APAC Region

09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

09.4 Mobile Gaming Market in North America

09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

09.5 Mobile Gaming Market in EMEA Region

09.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

09.6 Mobile Gaming Market in Latin America

09.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

10. Market Attractiveness

10.1 Market Attractiveness by Geography

11. Key Leading Countries

11.1 US

11.2 China

11.3 Japan

12. Buying Criteria

13. Market Growth Drivers

14. Drivers and their Impact

15. Market Challenges

16. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

17. Market Trends

18. Trends and their Impact

19. Vendor Landscape

19.1 Competitive Scenario

19.2 Competitive Analysis

19.3 Other Prominent Vendors

20. Key Vendor Analysis

20.1 Activision Blizzard

20.1.1 Key Facts

20.1.2 Business Overview

20.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

20.1.4 Product Segmentation

20.1.5 Business Strategy

20.1.6 Recent Developments

20.1.7 SWOT Analysis

20.2 Electronic Arts

20.2.1 Key Facts

20.2.2 Business Overview

20.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014

20.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014

20.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014

20.2.6 Business Strategy

20.2.7 Recent Developments

20.2.8 SWOT Analysis

20.3 Gameloft

20.3.1 Key Facts

20.3.2 Business Overview

20.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

20.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

20.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

20.3.6 Business Strategy

20.3.7 Recent Developments

20.3.8 SWOT Analysis

..…..Continued