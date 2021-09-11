Hearing Healthcare Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Hearing Healthcare Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2022” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — Hearing Healthcare:

Executive Summary

Worldwide there has been increasing prevalence of hearing impairment as a consequence of ageing as well as noise-induced hearing loss. Hearing Healthcare industry strives towards restoration of normal hearing in patients by using various hearing aids and hearing implants, depending of severity of hearing impairment.

The report “Global Hearing Healthcare (Hearing Aid, Hearing Implant & Hearing Diagnostic) Market Outlook 2022” provides an in-depth analysis of global as well as regional hearing healthcare market focusing on major segments such as hearing aid, hearing implant and hearing diagnostic instruments. Market outlook for overall hearing healthcare market as well as aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2017-22.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global hearing healthcare (hearing aid, hearing implant and hearing diagnostic instruments) market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation

• Hearing Healthcare

• Hearing Aid

• Hearing Implant (Cochlear Implant, Bone-Anchored Hearing Implant)

• Hearing Diagnostic Instruments

Geographical Coverage

• Global

• Europe (France, Germany, the UK)

• North America (The US)

Key Vendors

• William Demant Holding Group

• GN Store Nord

• Sonova Holdings AG

• Amplifon Corporate

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Hearing Healthcare

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Types of Hearing Loss

3.1.2 Causes of Hearing Loss

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Hearing Aid

3.2.2 Hearing Implants

3.2.3 Hearing Diagnostics

3.3 Distribution Channel

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Hearing Aid Value Chain

3.4.2 Hearing Implant Value Chain

3.4.3 Hearing Diagnostic Value Chain

3.5 Market Analysis

3.5.1 Market Size by Value

3.5.2 Market Share by Segments

3.5.3 Market Share by Region

3.5.4 Market Share by Nations

4. Global Hearing Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1 Hearing Aid

4.1.1 Market Size by Value

4.1.2 Market Size by Volume

4.1.3 Market (Value) Share by Distribution Channel

4.1.4 Market (Volume) Share by Distribution Channel

4.2 Hearing Implants

4.2.1 Cochlear Implant

4.2.1.1 Cochlear Implant Market Size by Value

4.2.1.2 Cochlear Implant Market Size by Volume

4.2.1.3 Cochlear Implants Market Share by Region

4.2.1.4 Cochlear Implants Market Share by Competitors

4.2.2 Bone-Anchored Hearing Implants

4.2.2.1 Market Size by Value

4.2.2.2 Market Share by Competitors

4.2.3 Middle Ear Implant

4.3 Hearing Diagnostic Instruments

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Market Size by Value

5. Europe Hearing Aids Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing

5.1.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Hearing Aid

5.2.2 In-the-Ear (ITE) Hearing Aid

5.2.3 Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) Hearing Aid

5.2.4 Canal Hearing Aids

5.3 Distribution Channel

6. Europe Hearing Aid Market: Country Analysis

6.1 France Hearing Aid Market

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Size by Volume

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 Market Share by Competitors

6.2 Germany Hearing Aid Market

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Size by Volume

6.2.3 Distribution Channel

6.2.4 Market Share by Competitors

6.3 The UK Hearing Aid Market

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Distribution Channel

7. North America

7.1 Overview

7.2 Market Analysis

7.2.1 Market Size by Volume

7.3 Distribution Channel

7.4 The US

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Market Size by Volume

7.4.3 Market Share by Type of Hearing Aid

7.4.4 Distribution Channel

8. Global Hearing Aid Pricing Analysis

10. Global Hearing Healthcare Market Dynamics

10.1 Industry Trends & Developments

10.1.1 Smart Earbuds

10.1.2 Advent of World’s First Internet of Things Hearing Aid

10.1.3 Shift in Channel Mix- towards High Volume Retailers

10.1.4 Consolidation in the Hearing Aid Industry

10.1.5 Dominance of OECD Countries

Figure 65: Global Hearing Aids Market (Value) Split OECD and Non-OECD Countries (2016)

10.1.6 World’s First Li-ion Rechargeable Hearing Aids

10.1.7 Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017

10.2 Growth Drivers

10.2.1 Aging Demographic

10.2.2 Prevalence of Hearing Loss

10.2.3 Low Market Penetration

10.2.4 Other Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.3.1 Hearing Aid Stigma

10.3.2 Lack of Uptake of Hearing Aids

10.3.3 High Prices

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share by Competitors

11.1.1 Global Hearing Aids Market Share

11.1.2 The US Hearing Aids Market Share

11.1.3 France Hearing Aids Market Share

11.1.4 Germany Hearing Aids Market Share

11.1.5 The UK Hearing Aids Market Share

11.2 Financial Analysis

11.3 Distribution Strategy

11.4 Product Analysis

12. Company Profiles

12.1 William Demant Holding Group

12.2 GN Store Nord

12.3 Sonova Holding AG

12.4 Amplifon Corporate

Continuous…

