Image Guided Systems Market Is Expected To Show Significant Growth over the Forecast Period 2015-2025

Image Guided Systems (IGS) or Interventional radiology is a specialty encompassing the diagnosis, investigating and image guided therapeutic management of vascular and non-vascular diseases.Image-Guided Systems refers to a surgical procedure that are using in the preoperative images for diagnosis of accurate place, these provides guidance to surgical instruments while surgery in the operative field.Image Guided Systems are helps in diagnosis and treatment of diseases and defects. Image guidance systems are improves the accuracy in surgeries, and thus help in surgeries efficiently. IGS devices are guide doctors in planning for the surgery and help surgeons in conducting the surgeries. IGS has wide range of applications such as cardiology, neurology, oncology, orthopedics and others.Imaging modalities such as Computed Tomography (CT) scanners, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) , X- Ray Fluoroscopy Machines, Positron Emission Tomography , Endoscopes and single positron emission computed tomography (SPECT) equipment are mostly used in Image Guided Surgeries. Image Guided Systems Market: Drivers and restraints

Global Image guided systems market can be driven by following driving factors such as rising the incidence of cancer along with increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries owing to ease it provides to patients compare to conventional surgeries are vital drivers of this market. Increasing awareness among people and healthcare professionals about Image Guided Systems, Increasing the Prevalence of diseases such as Neurology, Cardiology, Orthopedics and ENT problems are driving the Image guided Systems devices market. Technological advancements and improvement in health care facilities are playing a predominant role in driving the IGS devices market.

Image Guided Systems Market: Segmentation

Global Image Guided Systems market can be segmented as following types

By Product:

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Endoscopes

X- Ray Fluoroscopy

Ultrasound Systems

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

By Application:

Neurology Applications

Cardiology Applications

Gastroenterology Applications

Urology Applications

Image Guided Systems Market: Overview

Rising the demand for minimally invasive surgeries and most accurate in critical surgeries and increasing demand for reduced hospital stay are contributing growth of cardiology and neurological operations. Increasing geriatric population coupled with increase in number of surgeries are providing a significant growth rate in forecasting period.

Image Guided Systems Market: Region-Wise Outlook

Depending upon the geographic regions Image Guided Systems market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia pacific excluding japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa.

North America dominating the image guide Systems market. High income with the population of this region and increasing awareness among the people towards the use of new technologies and reimbursement policies of the government. Asian Pacific region market is considered to rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, this region is anticipating providing a lucrative growth of Image Guided Systems Market.

Image Guided Systems Market: Key players

Some of the key players in Image Guided Systems market are GE Health Care, Inc., Siemens AG, Integra Life Science, Medtronic, Plc. Brain lab AG, St. Jude Medicals, Toshiba Corporation.