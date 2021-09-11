Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Mircom Technologies
Whelen Engineering
Everbridge
Notifier Honeywell
ATI Systems (Acoustic Technology)
Cooper Industries PLC
Athoc
Siemens Ag
Digital Acoustics
Visiplex
BRG Precision Products
Honeywell
United Technologies Corporation
AI Control Point
Safeguard Communications UK
Spectrarep, Llc.
Criticall
F 24 Ag
Pageone
Hiplink Software
Mir3
Sungard Availability Services
Enera International AB (Rapid Reach)
Phoenix It Group
Vocal Technologies
Xo Communications, LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Perimeter Intrusion Detection
Back-Up Power Generators
Communication Systems
Video Surveillance Systems
Broadcasting Systems
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Education
Defense
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Perimeter Intrusion Detection
1.4.3 Back-Up Power Generators
1.4.4 Communication Systems
1.4.5 Video Surveillance Systems
1.4.6 Broadcasting Systems
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Industrial
1.5.4 Residential
1.5.5 Education
1.5.6 Defense
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size
2.2 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Mircom Technologies
12.1.1 Mircom Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Introduction
12.1.4 Mircom Technologies Revenue in Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Mircom Technologies Recent Development
12.2 Whelen Engineering
12.2.1 Whelen Engineering Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Introduction
12.2.4 Whelen Engineering Revenue in Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Whelen Engineering Recent Development
12.3 Everbridge
12.3.1 Everbridge Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Introduction
12.3.4 Everbridge Revenue in Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Everbridge Recent Development
12.4 Notifier Honeywell
12.4.1 Notifier Honeywell Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Introduction
12.4.4 Notifier Honeywell Revenue in Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Notifier Honeywell Recent Development
12.5 ATI Systems (Acoustic Technology)
12.5.1 ATI Systems (Acoustic Technology) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Introduction
12.5.4 ATI Systems (Acoustic Technology) Revenue in Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 ATI Systems (Acoustic Technology) Recent Development
12.6 Cooper Industries PLC
12.6.1 Cooper Industries PLC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Introduction
12.6.4 Cooper Industries PLC Revenue in Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Cooper Industries PLC Recent Development
12.7 Athoc
12.7.1 Athoc Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Introduction
12.7.4 Athoc Revenue in Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Athoc Recent Development
Continued…..
