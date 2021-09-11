Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

A pig is a device inserted into a pipeline which travels freely through it, driven by the product flow to do a specific task within the pipeline. These tasks fall into a number of different areas: (a) Utility pigs which perform a function such as cleaning, separating products in-line or dewatering the line; (b) Inline inspection pigs which are used to provide information on the condition of the pipeline and the extent and location of any problem (such as corrosion for example) and (c) special duty pigs such as plugs for isolating pipelines.

Pipeline pigging is a technique to inspect the pipeline ducts to ensure clean and complete operability of any pipeline in various sectors such as construction, industrial plants such as chemical, oil & gas, water treatment etc. “PIGS” are the devices which are inserted into the pipeline and travel throughout to record the blockage, affected parts of the pipeline. There are mainly two types of Pigs such as ‘utility pigs’ which are used to clean and separating the batch and in-line inspection, second type of pigs are ‘ILI Tools’, which are also known as intelligent pigs and are used to collect information such as condition of the pipeline and intensity of the problem and location.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TDW

Rosen

PII (Baker Hughes)

Pure Technologies

CIRCOR Energy

Romstar Group

Dacon Inspection Services

Enduro

NDT Global

Entegra

Intertek

LIN SCAN

PPL

3P Services

GeoCorr

Sinopec PSTC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

MFL Type

UT Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Crude Oil

Refined Products

Natural Gas

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 MFL Type

1.2.2 UT Type

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Crude Oil

1.3.2 Refined Products

1.3.3 Natural Gas

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 TDW

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 TDW Description

2.1.1.2 TDW Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 TDW Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Product Information

2.1.3 TDW Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 TDW Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global TDW Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market Share in 2017

2.2 Rosen

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Rosen Description

2.2.1.2 Rosen Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Rosen Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Product Information

2.2.3 Rosen Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Rosen Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Rosen Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market Share in 2017

2.3 PII (Baker Hughes)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 PII (Baker Hughes) Description

2.3.1.2 PII (Baker Hughes) Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 PII (Baker Hughes) Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Product Information

2.3.3 PII (Baker Hughes) Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 PII (Baker Hughes) Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global PII (Baker Hughes) Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market Share in 2017

2.4 Pure Technologies

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Pure Technologies Description

2.4.1.2 Pure Technologies Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Pure Technologies Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Product Information

2.4.3 Pure Technologies Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Pure Technologies Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Pure Technologies Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market Share in 2017

2.5 CIRCOR Energy

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 CIRCOR Energy Description

2.5.1.2 CIRCOR Energy Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 CIRCOR Energy Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Product Information

2.5.3 CIRCOR Energy Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 CIRCOR Energy Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global CIRCOR Energy Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market Share in 2017

2.6 Romstar Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Romstar Group Description

2.6.1.2 Romstar Group Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Romstar Group Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Product Information

2.6.3 Romstar Group Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Romstar Group Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Romstar Group Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market Share in 2017

……..CONTINUED

