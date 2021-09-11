IOT-Identity Access Management Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“IOT-Identity Access Management Market 2018 Key Players, Applications and Future Demand Forecast to 2023 ”.

Global IOT-Identity Access Management Market

Description

Identity access management is a complex process consisting of various policies, procedures, activities and technologies that require the coordination of company departments namely human resources and IT. IoT identifiers is the unifying element of people, places, things, and information, providing a platform for entity interaction management. It also develops & deliver infrastructure, services, and applications to create new lines of business and ensure the appropriate access to business services. It is very important to manage service accounts, machine identities and human & non-human services to control the overall framework of the organization. Also, administrating IAM activities, provisioning and enforcement process can be automated through the use of IAM application software tools. The IAM application software tools are used by all organizations ranging from small IT departments to large global IT departments. The IAM application tools can also be customized for global IT departments. The major driving factors for growth of IOT- identity access management market are the growing adoption of cloud services, merchandising of functions of identity access management, boosting consumer-grade identities by social media & bring your own device (BYOD) and rising consumer centric identity access management.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the IOT-Identity Access Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IOT-Identity Access Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

The growth of this market can be constrained by factors such as continuous up-gradation of valuable features and differentiation techniques followed by competitor vendors. The other factors restraining the growth of this market are issues related to implementation guidelines and the proper assignment of security policies to the specific users.

The global IOT-Identity Access Management market is valued at 850 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2070 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IOT-Identity Access Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Microsoft

Hitachi

EMC

Intel Security

Siemens

Oracle

ARCON Tech Solutions

Cloud Security Alliance

CA Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Multi-factor Authentication

Password Management

Directory Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking

IT

Healthcare

Government

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 IOT-Identity Access Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IOT-Identity Access Management

1.2 Classification of IOT-Identity Access Management by Types

1.2.1 Global IOT-Identity Access Management Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global IOT-Identity Access Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Multi-factor Authentication

1.2.4 Password Management

1.2.5 Directory Services

1.3 Global IOT-Identity Access Management Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IOT-Identity Access Management Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Banking

1.3.3 IT

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Government

1.4 Global IOT-Identity Access Management Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global IOT-Identity Access Management Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) IOT-Identity Access Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) IOT-Identity Access Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) IOT-Identity Access Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) IOT-Identity Access Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) IOT-Identity Access Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of IOT-Identity Access Management (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 IOT-Identity Access Management Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM IOT-Identity Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Microsoft

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 IOT-Identity Access Management Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Microsoft IOT-Identity Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Hitachi

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 IOT-Identity Access Management Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hitachi IOT-Identity Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 EMC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 IOT-Identity Access Management Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 EMC IOT-Identity Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Intel Security

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 IOT-Identity Access Management Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Intel Security IOT-Identity Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Siemens

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 IOT-Identity Access Management Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Siemens IOT-Identity Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

