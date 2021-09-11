Joint Reconstruction (Knee & Hip) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2024

Joint Reconstruction (Knee & Hip) Market :

Executive Summary

Technological advancement in medical industry has brought forth various advanced joint replacement techniques such as absorbable implants and cementless mobile knee implants. The report “Global Joint Reconstruction (Knee & Hip) Market Analysis– By Nations (The US, Japan, China & India) Market Outlook 2024” provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global joint reconstruction market with detailed analysis of major markets such as The US, China, Japan & India. The market has been segmented along Knee and Hip reconstruction. Market outlook for overall market as well as aforementioned regions has been provided for the period 2018-24.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global as well as regional joint reconstruction market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Geographical Coverage

• The US

• Japan

• China

• India

Companies Coverage

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Smith & Nephew

• DePuy Synthes

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Joint Reconstruction

3.1 Overview

3.2 Knee Reconstruction

3.2.1 Knee Anatomy

3.2.2 Knee Conditions

3.2.3 Knee Treatment

3.3 Hip Reconstruction

3.3.1 Hip Anatomy

3.3.2 Hip Disorders

3.3.3 Hip Treatment

4. Joint Reconstruction (Knee & Hip) Market

4.1 Global Joint Reconstruction (Knee & Hip) Market

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Segment

4.2.2 Market Share by Region

5. Global Joint Reconstruction Market: Country Analysis

5.1 The US Market

5.1.1 The US Orthopedic (Knee & Hip) Reconstruction Market Analysis

5.1.2 Market Share by Segment

5.1.3 The US Knee Market Analysis (Value & Volume)

5.1.4 The US Hip Market Analysis (Value & Volume)

5.2 Japan

5.2.1 Japan Orthopedic (Knee & Hip) Reconstruction Market Analysis

5.2.2 Market Share by Segment

5.2.3 Japan Knee Market Analysis (Value & Volume)

5.2.4 Japan Hip Reconstruction/Implant Market Analysis (Value & Volume)

5.3 China

5.3.1 China Orthopedic (Knee & Hip) Reconstruction Market Analysis

5.3.2 Market Share by Segment

5.3.3 China Knee Reconstruction/Implant Market Analysis (Value & Volume)

5.3.4 China Hip Reconstruction/Implant Market Analysis (Value & Volume)

5.4 India

5.4.1 India Orthopedic (Knee & Hip) Reconstruction Market Analysis

5.4.2 Market Share by Segment

5.4.3 India Knee Reconstruction/Implant Market Analysis (Value & Volume)

5.4.4 India Hip Reconstruction/Implant Market Analysis (Value & Volume)

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Trends & Developments

6.1.1 Customized Knee Replacement Surgery using 3D Printing

6.1.2 Robotic-Assisted Knee Arthroplasty Systems

6.1.3 Absorbable Implants

6.1.4 Cementless Mobile Knee Implants

6.2 Growth Drivers

6.2.1 Higher Incidence of Arthritis

6.2.2 Prevalence of Osteoporosis

6.2.3 Increasing Geriatric Population

6.2.4 Rising Obesity

6.2.5 Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

6.2.6 Medical Tourism in Asia

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 High Cost of Devices & Surgery

6.3.2 Complex Regulatory Standards & Compliance

6.3.3 Reimbursement Issues

6.3.4 Dearth of Skilled Workforce

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Knee & Hip Market

7.2 The US

7.3 Japan

7.4 China

7.5 India

8. Company Profile

8.1 Stryker Corporation

8.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

8.3 Smith & Nephew

8.4 DePuy Synthes

Continuous…

