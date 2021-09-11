Leak Detection Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast by Solubility, By Form and End-User Industries from 2018-2027

The global leak detection dyes market is segmented by solubility into water soluble dyes and oil soluble dyes; by form into liquid, powder and tablet; by end-user industries into automotive, HVAC and others and by regions. Leak detection dyes market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global leak detection dyes market is observing steady growth owing to increasing demand of leak detectors in various end-use markets. Advances in automotive industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations are projected to drive leak detection dyes market besides the wide range of functions of leak detection dyes in an immense range of devices such as automotive engines, A/C, hydraulic systems, oil refineries and processing systems and refrigerators during the forecast period.

As a precursor to leak detection in oil refining and processing industry, North America is panned to observe substantial leak detection dyes market growth due to rising leak detection dyes usage on account of U.S reaching the first position as an oil producing country. North America is anticipated to be followed by Asia-Pacific in terms of consumption due to expanding leak detection dyes requirements in automotive and HVAC industries. Europe is expected to drive demand and positively impact leak detection dyes market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing leak detection dyes application in oil refineries and OEM engines.

Growing Applications in End-Use Industries

The rising demand for leak detection dyes and its by-products for various processes in automotive, OEM, HVAC, oil refining and processing industries are expected to drive the market rapid over the forecast period. Moreover, application of leak detection dyes in air conditioning systems, refrigerants, water pumps, radiators and other systems is predicted to drive the market steadily over the forecast period. Leak detection dyes are also used in mining industries.

Increasing Use for Cost Cutting

Leak detection dyes are applied to locate the exact sources of leaks in a system or device and save money. The leak detection dyes help in conserving refrigerants and fluids that are expensive and they help in easy detection of even very small and intermittent leaks in the system or engine which allows for better maintenance of devices.

However, chemical leak detection dyes can be potentially toxic when used in consumer equipment such as air conditioners, refrigerators and others, which is estimated to lower the adoption rate of chemically originated leak detection dyes across the globe. Furthermore, uranine is a widely used leak detection dye which leaves color traces on the system which makes the cleaning part difficult.

The report titled “Global Leak Detection Dyes Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Leak Detection Dyes market in terms of market segmentation by solubility, by form, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Leak Detection Dyes market which includes company profiling of Anderson Manufacturing Co., Inc., W.W. Grainger, Inc., Chromatech Incorporated, Highside Chemicals, Inc., Tracer Products, Abbey Color, Spectroline, Shannon Luminous Materials, Inc., First Source Worldwide, LLC and AM Conservation Group, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Leak Detection Dyes market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

