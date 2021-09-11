Long Term Care Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

Long-term care refers to a continuum of care. More than just nursing homes, facility-based long-term care also includes services such as continuing care retirement communities, assisted living, and board-and-care homes. These include adult day service programs, meal programs, senior centers, home healthcare aides, and transportation services. The assisted living facilities consist of apartments, where the residents reside and are cared.

The analysts forecast the global long-term care market to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global long-term care market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Long-Term Care Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• EXTENDICARE

• Atria Senior Living

• Sunrise Senior Living

• Kindred Healthcare

Other prominent vendors

• Brookdale Senior Living Solutions

• Emeritus

• Genesis HealthCare

• Health PEI

• Home Instead

• Revera

• Senior Care Centers of America

Market driver

• Increase in healthcare budgets by governments

Market challenge

• Lack of skilled nursing staff

Market trend

• Increasing awareness through social media marketing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Market landscape

• Evolution of long-term care

• Past and future scenario

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 05: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• Global long-term care market by nursing care and assisted living facilities

• Global long-term care market by home healthcare

• Global long-term care market by hospice

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Long-term care market in Americas

• Long-term care market in EMEA

• Long-term care market in APAC

PART 07: Decision framework

PART 08: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 09: Market trends

• Increasing awareness through social media marketing

• Integration of mobile devices into home healthcare systems

• Increase in M&As

• Monetary growth among consumers

..…..Continued