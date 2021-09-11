LOW-E Glass Global Market 2019 Industry Analysis by Top Venders – NSG, PPG, AGC , Guardian Industries, Schott and Forecast to 2024

Low emissivity coated glass is also called Low-E glass. Low-E glass is a kind of glass whose surface is coated with low emissivity coating silver and metal-oxide film so that the glass takes on different colors. I tis mainly functions are to reduce the U value of glass, selectively reduce Sc and comprehensively improve energy saving property of glass. It mainly features: high infrared reflectivity, ability to directly reflect far infrared thermal radiation, low surface emissivity, weak ability to absorb external energy, hence little reradiated heat energy; wide range of shading coefficient SC, and ability to control sun light transmittance according to needs to cater to requirements of different areas. It can be divided into high transmission low-E glass and sun shading low-E glass.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the LOW-E Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Although, double low-e glass holds the major percentage share in the total market and is projected to display a faster growth in the future, still market for triple low-e glass is also growing at higher pace. Among the regions, APAC holds the largest market share mainly due to growing regulations and infrastructural developments in the region. It is expected to grow at a faster pace during forecasted period.

Although the market competition of LOW-E Glass is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of LOW-E Glass and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Saint-gobain

NSG

PPG

AGC

Guardian Industries

Schott

Cardinal Glass

Padihamglass

CSG Holding

Xinyi Glass

Yaohua Pilkington Glass

Taiwan Glass

Blue Star Glass

Sanxin Glass

Qingdao Jinjing

Kibing Group

Huadong Coating Glass

Zhongli Holding

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single LOW-E Glass

Double LOW-E Glass

Triple LOW-E Glass

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

