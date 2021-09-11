Low Melt Inclusions Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2028

Low Melt Inclusions Market Outlook

The low melt inclusions are the fat-based inclusions that have a lower melting point. The addition of the low melt inclusions to the food products such as ice creams, frozen desserts or confectioneries increases the visual appeal and the mouthfeel of the product. Also, the addition of such inclusions adds variety to products these are added to. These low melt inclusions do not require high temperature and melt at a temperature of around 80?F as compared to the other fat-based inclusions. Due to the lower melting point of these low melt inclusions, they melt in the mouth and give the desired taste and texture. The applications of the low melt inclusions are less as they can be added to frozen food products or products that are maintained at a low temperature.

The low melt inclusions contain a fat source, sugar, and flavour as the main ingredients. There are various flavours of low melt inclusions that are available in the market. Also, these are available in various forms depending upon the density of the low melt inclusions required. The nuggets are high-density and the flakes are low-density low melt inclusions that are used in various end-use applications.

The Demand for Clean Label Products Has Resulted in the Manufacturers Using Clean Label Ingredients for Manufacturing Low Melt Inclusions

The fat source of the low melt inclusions is vegetable oil which is hydrogenated to obtain the required consistency. The partial hydrogenation of the vegetable oil results in the generation of the trans-fat which has adverse effect on human health of consumed at higher levels. Also, the products that contain trans-fat more than 0.5% has been banned by FDA. Thus, the manufacturers of low melt inclusions are investing in R&D facilities to research other economical alternative sources to manufacture low melt inclusions. The manufacturers of the low melt inclusions are also using non-hydrogenated oils for its production. The other alternatives are using liquid chocolate and incorporating them into the frozen food products in such a way that it breaks into pieces and solidifies due to low temperature.

Low Melt Inclusions Market: Segmentation

The low melt inclusions market can be segmented on the basis of form, density, flavour and end use.

On the basis of form, the low melt inclusions market can be segmented as:

Flakes

Nuggets

On the basis of density, the low melt inclusions market can be segmented as:

High Density

Low Density

On the basis of flavour, the low melt inclusions market can be segmented as:

Chocolate

Vanilla

Tropical Fruits

Other (Caramel, Cinnamon)

On the basis of end use, the low melt inclusions market can be segmented as:

Industrial Processing Dairy Products Confectionery Frozen Desserts

HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes) / Foodservice

Low Melt Inclusions Market: Regional Analysis

The low melt inclusions are used in industries that manufacture ice creams, frozen desserts, and confectionery. The low melt inclusions are manufactured by a handful of companies due to the product being in its introductory phase. The use of low melt inclusions is in developed regions such as Europe and North America. The advancement in technology in these regions for innovating the food products is better than all the regions, especially in Europe. This is also due to the high demand of such frozen desserts and confectionery in European countries. Also, the demand for low melt inclusions in the foodservice industry is more. The presence if the foodservice operators are more in number in European countries.

Low Melt Inclusions Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the low melt inclusions market are: