Medical Beds Market by Type, Usage, Application and Key Players| Stryker Corporation, Getinge, AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG
Industry Outlook
Medical or hospitals beds are the beds that are regularly maintained at all the hospitals and are immediately available for use by patients admitted in the hospitals. Some of the types of medical beds generally used in healthcare facilities are acute-care beds, long-term care beds, rehabilitative beds and other types of beds. Acute care beds are the beds used in cases where the primary intention is to cure illness, perform therapeutic or diagnostic procedures and to provide definitive treatments to injuries. Rehabilitative beds are those which are used for psychiatric and non-psychiatric rehabilitative care along with accommodating patients, who need improvement or restoration of body structures and functions. Long-term care beds are used to accommodate patients who are admitted in a healthcare facility for a longer period of time. Some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global medical/therapeutic beds market are increasing incidence of chronic disorders across the world, increasing emphasis of development of healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for quality infrastructure by the patient community and increasing geriatric population around the globe requiring long-term care.
For sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-CMR-HnM-54641
Market Segmentation
The Medical Beds Market is based on different segments namely, by type the market is segmented into electric beds, manual beds and semi-electric beds; by usage the market is segmented into long-term care beds, acute care beds, psychiatric care beds and other beds; by application the market is segmented into non-intensive care beds and intensive care beds; by end user the market is segmented into hospitals, elderly care facilities and home care settings.
Medical Beds Market By Type
Electric Beds
Manual Beds
Semi-electric Beds
Medical Beds Market By Usage
Long-term Care Beds
Acute Care Beds
Psychiatric Care Beds
Other Beds
Medical Beds Market By Applications
Non-intensive Care Beds
Intensive Care Beds
Medical Beds Market By End user
Hospitals
Elderly Care Facilities
Home Care Settings
For more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-CMR-HnM-54641
Regional Insights
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Columbia
- South Africa
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis
- Stryker Corporation
- Getinge AB
- Hill-Rom Holdings
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Invacare Corporation
- Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG
- LINET spol. s r.o.
- Malvestio Spa
- Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. (acquired by Savaria Corporation)
- Antano Group
- Merivaara Corp
- PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD.
- Amico Corporation
- Famed Å»ywiec Sp. z o.o.
- Janak Healthcare Pvt. Ltd
Purchase the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-CMR-HnM-54641/
Some of the key questions answered by the report are:
- What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?
- What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?
- What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?
- Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?