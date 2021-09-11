Migraine Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2024

Migraine Market :

Executive Summary

FDA has recently approved first ever novel migraine preventive drug that resorts to prevention rather than treatment. It is posed as a breakthrough drug with immense market potential in upcoming years. The report “Global Migraine Market (By Nations-The US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan; Drugs- Triptan, CGRP, Others) – Outlook 2024” provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global migraine treatment market with detailed analysis of major drug classes such as Triptan, CGRP and other drug classes. The market is further analysed with detailed market outlook for global as well as regional markets such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The analysis is provided for all the major market across the world such as The US, Germany, France, The UK, Spain, Italy and Japan. Market outlook for overall market as well as for various segments for aforementioned regions has been provided for the period 2018-24.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global migraine treatment market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Drug Classes

• Triptan

• CGRP

• Others

Geographical Coverage

• North America – The US

• Europe – Germany, The UK, Italy, Spain & France

• Asia Pacific – Japan

Companies Coverage

• Eli Lilly & Company

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

• Alder Biopharmaceuticals

• Amgen Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Migraine

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Types of Migraine

3.1.2 Stages of Migraine

3.1.3 Symptoms of Migraine

3.1.4 Diagnosis

3.2 Treatment

3.2.1 Abortive Medications

3.2.2 Preventive Medications

3.2.3 Alternative Medicine

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Treatment Drugs

4.2.2 Market Share by Nations

5. Market Segmentation by Drug Class

5.1 Triptan

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 CGRP

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3 Others

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6. Migraine Market Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 The US

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 France

6.2.2 Germany

6.2.3 Italy

6.2.4 Spain

6.2.5 The UK

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Japan

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Anti-CGRP Drugs Pipeline

7.1.2 Neuromodulation Devices for Migraine Treatment

7.1.3 Advent of Migraine Preventive Drug

7.1.5 Availability of Less Expensive Drugs

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Migraine Cases

7.2.2 Rising Female Population

7.2.3 Patent Expirations

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Poor Efficacy of Drugs

7.3.2 Regulatory Hurdle

7.3.3 Low Diagnosis Rate

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profile

9.1 Eli Lilly & Company

9.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

9.3 Alder Biopharmaceuticals

9.4 Amgen Inc.

