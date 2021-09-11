Mountain Bike Market Size and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Reportocean.com “Global Mountain Bike Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Mountain Bike Market [By Type (Cross Country Mountain Bike, Downhill Mountain Bike, Freeride Mountain Bike, Dirt Jumping Mountain Bike, Others); By Distribution Channel (Specialty Bicycle Retailers, Mass Merchants, Full-Line Sporting Goods Store, Outdoor Specialty Store, and Others); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The global Mountain Bike market is estimated to reach USD 3,585 million by 2026 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Mountain bikes are bicycles designed for off-roading and high-performance cycling. Mountain bikes are manufactured to endure rough terrains and mountainous regions while offering high durability and performance. Mountain bikes are categorized into cross country mountain bikes, downhill mountain bikes, freeride mountain bikes, and dirt jumping bikes among others.

The demand for mountain bikes has increased over the years owing to increasing demand for electric mountain bikes, and growing environmental concerns. The demand for sports and adventure activities has significantly increased the adoption of mountain bikes. The increasing initiatives from governments and private organizations to promote sports activities and support the participation of women in adventure activities further supports market growth. Growing demand from emerging economies, increasing tourism activities, and technological advancements are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market trends and growth prospects of the Global Mountain Bike Market, 2017-2026. This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. North America is further segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe is divided into Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is bifurcated into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. North America generated the highest revenue in 2017 owing to increasing tourism industry, and growing trend of adventure sports in this region. The high purchasing power of consumers, and technological advancements drive the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape and Key Vendors

The global Mountain Bike market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and small and medium-sized vendors. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base.

The leading companies profiled in the report include Trek Bicycle Corporation, Cannondale Bicycle Corporation, Diamondback Bicycles, XDS Bikes, Scott Sports SA, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Pivot Cycles, Trinx Bikes, Xidesheng Bicycle Company, and Rocky Mountain Bicycles.

Key Segment Analysis

Type

Cross Country Mountain Bike

Downhill Mountain Bike

Freeride Mountain Bike

Dirt Jumping Mountain Bike

Others

Distribution Channel

Specialty Bicycle Retailers

Mass Merchants

Full-Line Sporting Goods Store

Outdoor Specialty Store

Others

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

