Multiprotocol Storage Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 – 2027
In today’s world, multiple storage protocols are implemented in the same network due to complex storage networking environments and adoption of converged, or unified networking. Multiprotocol storage also known as unified or federated storageis a computer storage system that provides block storage and file storage access in a single integrated hardware package, without any requirement of external or third-party gateways, bridges or routers. Multiprotocol storage products helps in adapting various application requirements by integrating block-based access using serial-attached SCSI (SAS), Fibre Channel and iSCSI, along with network attached storage (NAS) or file-based access using NFS and CIFS for file sharing in a solution package.
Multiprotocol storage assists in planning overall storage capacity consumption, and provides support for server virtualization initiatives. It also offers a gateway approach, allowing enterprises to add a speciality file server to a storage system they already own, which results in extending the useful life of system and balanced usage of asset.
Multiprotocol Storage Market: Drivers and Restraints
Factors such asreduced hardware requirements, lower capital expenditures for the enterprise, simple and centralized management of storage administration tasks compared to separate products, improved data availability and performance, and increased connectivity and utilization resulting in stable operational processes are driving the growth of multiprotocol storage market.
However, factors such as operational control limitations leading to reduced or variable storage performance, requirement of data backup strategy to avoid performance issues are hindering the growth of multiprotocol storage market.
Multiprotocol Storage Market: Segmentation
Segmentation on basis of Deployment for Multiprotocol StorageMarket
On the basis of deployment it can be sub-segmented into:
- Public cloud
- Private cloud
- Hybrid cloud
Segmentation on basis of Type for Multiprotocol StorageMarket
On the basis of type it can be sub-segmented into:
- Network attached storage
- Storage area network
- Computed storage
Segmentation on basis of End-user Size for Multiprotocol StorageMarket
On the basis of end-user size it can be sub-segmented into:
- Small enterprises
- Medium enterprises
- Large enterprises.
Segmentation on basis of End-user Vertical for Multiprotocol StorageMarket
On the basis of end-user vertical it is further segmented into:
- BSFI
- IT and Telecommunications
- Transportation and Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Government and Defence
- E-commerce
- Healthcare
- Energy and Utilities
- Retail
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Segmentation on basis of Region for Multiprotocol StorageMarket
- North America
- Latin America
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Middle East & Africa
Multiprotocol Storage Market: Regional Trends
North America region is the largest market for multiprotocol storage due to the presence of wide variety of end-user enterprises and competitive environment between them. In Europe, multiprotocol storage market is growing at a significant pace due to changing technology and industry landscape. Multiprotocol storage market growth in Asia-Pacific region is at a considerable pace due to large scale outsourcing of data storage services in this region. Latin America and Middle East multiprotocol storage market is at an emerging stage due to rise in business demands and IT needs.
Multiprotocol Storage Market: Key Players
IBM Corporation, Cisco, NetApp, NTT Communications Corporation, EMC Corporation, Avere, Hewlett-Packard, and Zadara Storage some key players in multiprotocol storage market.