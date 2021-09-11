Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026
Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market
Description
This report focuses on the global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
Over-the-air (OTA) testing measures system performance and antenna and receiver performance of numerous wireless devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wireless routers, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The OTA test is conducted to meet industry standards and facilitate evaluation of antenna and receiver performance. Moreover, the antenna and receiver performance is vital for efficient working of wireless devices.
The growth of the global OTA testing industry is driven by increase in penetration of IoT and smart devices and growth of smart cities. However, testing during extreme conditions restrains the market growth. On the contrary, roll out of 5G technology is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
In 2017, the global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Intertek
UL LLC
Anritsu
Keysight Technologies
Rohde & Schwarz
Cetecom
Eurofins Scientific
Bureau Veritas
Microwave Vision Group (MVG)
SGS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cellular
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
Market segment by Application, split into
Home automation
Mobile payment system
Utilities management system
Traffic control system
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
