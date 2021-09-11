Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 97 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

This report focuses on the global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

Over-the-air (OTA) testing measures system performance and antenna and receiver performance of numerous wireless devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wireless routers, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The OTA test is conducted to meet industry standards and facilitate evaluation of antenna and receiver performance. Moreover, the antenna and receiver performance is vital for efficient working of wireless devices.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3382366-global-over-the-air-ota-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

The growth of the global OTA testing industry is driven by increase in penetration of IoT and smart devices and growth of smart cities. However, testing during extreme conditions restrains the market growth. On the contrary, roll out of 5G technology is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

In 2017, the global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Intertek

UL LLC

Anritsu

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Cetecom

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas

Microwave Vision Group (MVG)

SGS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cellular

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Market segment by Application, split into

Home automation

Mobile payment system

Utilities management system

Traffic control system

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3382366-global-over-the-air-ota-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cellular

1.4.3 Bluetooth

1.4.4 Wi-Fi

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Home automation

1.5.3 Mobile payment system

1.5.4 Utilities management system

1.5.5 Traffic control system

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size

2.2 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………… http://heraldkeeper.com/tech/over-the-air-ota-testing-market-2019-global-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-238937.html



12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Intertek

12.1.1 Intertek Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Introduction

12.1.4 Intertek Revenue in Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Intertek Recent Development

12.2 UL LLC

12.2.1 UL LLC Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Introduction

12.2.4 UL LLC Revenue in Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 UL LLC Recent Development

12.3 Anritsu

12.3.1 Anritsu Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Introduction

12.3.4 Anritsu Revenue in Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Anritsu Recent Development

12.4 Keysight Technologies

12.4.1 Keysight Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Introduction

12.4.4 Keysight Technologies Revenue in Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Keysight Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Rohde & Schwarz

12.5.1 Rohde & Schwarz Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Introduction

12.5.4 Rohde & Schwarz Revenue in Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Development

12.6 Cetecom

12.6.1 Cetecom Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Introduction

12.6.4 Cetecom Revenue in Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Cetecom Recent Development

12.7 Eurofins Scientific

12.7.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Introduction

12.7.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development

12.8 Bureau Veritas

12.8.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Introduction

12.8.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)