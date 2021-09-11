Polyphenols Market by Application, Product Type, Industry and Key Players | Ajinomoto, Amax, NutraSource, Barry Callebaut, Blue California, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Danisco, Diana Naturals…
Snapshot
Polyphenols is natural secondary plant metabolites, mainly function as anti-oxidants, along with a host of other benefits for its consumers like anti-carcinogenic, anti-microbial, and enhance the performance of vitamins.
The global Polyphenols market will reach 887.5 Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Polyphenols by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Apples
Green Tea
Grape Seed
Others
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Ajinomoto
Amax NutraSource
Barry Callebaut
Blue California
Cargill
Chr. Hansen
Danisco
Diana Naturals
DSM
Fruitomed
Frutarom
Futureceuticals
Glanbia Nutritionals
HERZA Schokolade
Indena
Kemin Health
Layn Natural Ingredients
Martin Bauer
Naturex
Prinova
Sabinsa
Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products (JF Naturals)
Xian Haotian Bio-engineering
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Functional Food
Functional Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
