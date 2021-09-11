PVC-free Cap Liners Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2028 – FMI Prospect

PVC-free Cap Liners Market – Overview

Liner is a piece of material that seals between the cap and the bottle, jar or container. The primary function of the cap liner is to provide proper sealing of the product and often times it allows the fitting of closure and function viability.

Cap liners are used as a barrier between the content of the bottle and the external environment. Cap liners are used for preserving freshness, protection against leaks, and to maintain product integrity. In addition to this, cap liners ensure protection against product contamination which boosts consumer acceptance for the product. Cap liners are manufactured using various materials such as paper, plastics, polystyrene, metal, and rubber. The production of PVC cap liners is declining as the production of PVC cap liners are hazardous. PVC cap liners contains nearly 30% of chlorine which is hazardous to environment. The global market for PVC-free cap liners is expected to grow during the forecast period.

PVC-free Cap Liners Market – Dynamics

PVC-free cap liners are used in several industries including food, beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, homecare & personal care, chemicals etc. PVC-free cap liners are widely used for sealing of the bottles and containers. The liners made of PVC are hazardous to use in the packaging of food and beverages products as these liners contains chlorine which is harmful to health. The government rules and regulations are supporting to the market for the PVC-free packaging. The government in many countries have agreed to restrict or ban the use of PVC in packaging and other applications, owing to its negative impact on human health. A number of countries such as Canada, Spain, South Korea, and Czech Republic, among others have decided to ban or restrict PVC packaging. These are the factors which are propelling demand for the global market for PVC-free cap liners during the forecast period.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6847

Beverage Packaging Market:

PVC-free Cap Liners Market – Segmentation

The global market for PVC-free cap liners has been segmented on the basis of material type, application type, and end use industry.

On the basis of material type, PVC-free cap liners market is segmented into:

Paper

Plastics LDPE HDPE Polystyrene Others

Metal

Rubber

The liners made of paper are used in the sealing of dry products. Metal, rubber, and plastic cap liners are used for the packaging of powdered, liquid and semi-solid products in various industries.

On the basis of application type, PVC-free cap liners market is segmented into:

Bottles

Glass Bottles

Plastics Bottles

Metal Bottles

Jars

Containers

PVC-free cap liners for sealing the content stored in the bottles, jars, and containers. Bottles segment is expected to hold highest market share as the bottles are widely used for the packaging of beverages. Jars and containers segments are also expected to account significant share in the global market for PVC-free cap liners.

On the basis of end use industry, PVC-free cap liners market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare

Chemical & Fertilizers

Others

The global PVC-free cap liners market is mostly driven by food and beverage industry. In food and beverages industries PVC-free cap liners are used for packaging food & beverage products such as jams, sauces, alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, and bottled water etc.

PVC-free Cap Liners Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for PVC-free cap liners is divided into seven key regions as: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6847

PVC-free Cap Liners Market – Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global PVC-free cap liners market are as following: Dupont Teijin Films U.S. Limited, Selig Group, Manufacture Générale de Joints SAS, Tekni-Plex, Inc., Danbury Plastics, Incorporated, Pres-On Corporation, Technovinyl Polymers India Ltd., Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc., World Bottling Cap, LLC etc. Many local and regional players are expected to contribute to the global market for PVC-free liners.