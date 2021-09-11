Radiopharmaceutical Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

Radiopharmaceutical:

Executive Summary

Radiopharmaceuticals are unique medicinal formulations containing radioisotopes which finds applications in clinical areas for diagnostic or therapeutics of human diseases. It is an essential component of nuclear medicine with extensive usage in the field. It facilitates non-invasive diagnostic imaging to provide functional and structural information about diseased tissues and organs. It is widely employed in healthcare segments for therapeutic uses, orthopedics, oncology, radiosynoviorthesis, etc. Advancement in the industry has brought about advent of technologies such as PET and SPECT scans which further broadens reach of radiopharmaceuticals.

In fact, growth dynamics of healthcare industry overall moves in conjugation with that of radiopharmaceuticals due to its widespread application in various healthcare domains such as cardiology, oncology, neurology, etc. Market demand for radiopharmaceuticals has been consistently progressing due to higher incidences of chronic diseases, prevalence of cancer and other cardiac ailments and increasing awareness of radiopharmaceuticals. However, some of the factors restraining growth of the industry are stringent regulatory norms, scarcity of radioisotopes and high cost of procedure.

The report “Global Radiopharmaceutical Market (By Products – Diagnostics & Therapeutics; By Region – North America-The US; Europe-The UK & Germany; and Asia Pacific-Japan & China) Outlook 2024” provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global radiopharmaceutical market with detailed analysis of market segments such as Diagnostics & Therapeutics. The market is further analyzed with detailed market outlook for global as well as regional markets such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Future forecasts of radiopharmaceutical market overall and across various sub-segments has been provided till 2024, for all the geographies. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the market includes Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, IBA RadioPharma Solutions, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Eckert & Ziegler. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as regional radiopharmaceutical market.

