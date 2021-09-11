Research report covers the Quad-Flat-No-Lead Packaging Market share and Growth, 2017-2027

Future Market Insights presents a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights on the adoption of quad-flat-no-lead packaging in various applications and sectors across the globe. The report titled “Quad-Flat-No-Lead Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” covers a wide angle of the global market with the help of a detailed market segmentation. The research report also discusses various opportunities for quad-flat-no-lead packaging, various trends influencing the global market, key drivers fuelling the growth of the global market as well as restraints that have a negative impact on revenue growth of the global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market. The research report presents historic data as well as future market projections for a period of 10 years.

Global Quad-Flat-No-Lead Packaging Market: Factors Influencing Growth

Factors such as rising demand for wireless applications, growing adoption of portable devices, small form factor, enhanced thermal performance, rising applications in the automobile sector, high electrical performance and increased reliability are boosting adoption and consequently the growth in revenue of the global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market. However, aspects such as changing price of raw materials, more space needed by QFN packaging, wirebond challenge, high competition with WLCSP and BGA, high cost and problems associated with assembling the QFN package are hindering the growth of the global market.

Global Quad-Flat-No-Lead Packaging Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market is segmented on the basis of type, QFN variants, application and by region.

By type , the plastic moulded QFNs segment is expected to reflect high market attractiveness and is the largest segment. The plastic moulded QFNs segment is estimated to reach a value higher than US$ 180 Bn by the end of the year of forecast thus dominating the global market. Air-cavity QFNs segment is projected to grow at a higher pace in the coming years.

, the plastic moulded QFNs segment is expected to reflect high market attractiveness and is the largest segment. The plastic moulded QFNs segment is estimated to reach a value higher than US$ 180 Bn by the end of the year of forecast thus dominating the global market. Air-cavity QFNs segment is projected to grow at a higher pace in the coming years. By QFN variant , the quad-flat-no-lead segment is anticipated to reach a noteworthy valuation by the end of the assessment period. The ultrathin quad-flat-no-lead segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate to register a CAGR of 14.4% throughout the period of assessment.

, the quad-flat-no-lead segment is anticipated to reach a noteworthy valuation by the end of the assessment period. The ultrathin quad-flat-no-lead segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate to register a CAGR of 14.4% throughout the period of assessment. By application , the radio frequency devices segment is estimated to be valued at around US$ 26 Bn in 2017 and is likely to lead the global market. The wearable devices segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate of 0% owing to increased use of quad-flat-no-lead packaging in wearable devices.

, the radio frequency devices segment is estimated to be valued at around US$ 26 Bn in 2017 and is likely to lead the global market. The wearable devices segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate of 0% owing to increased use of quad-flat-no-lead packaging in wearable devices. By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan reflects high growth potential. The quad-flat-no-lead packaging market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to grow at the highest rate and is estimated to be the largest among all other regional markets, thus dominating the global market.

Global Quad-Flat-No-Lead Packaging Market: Forecast Highlights

The global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market is anticipated to reach a value higher than US$ 235 Bn by the end of the year of assessment from a valuation of more than US$ 68 Bn in 2017. The global market for quad-flat-no-lead packaging is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR of 13.1% throughout the period of forecast.

Global Quad-Flat-No-Lead Packaging Market: Competitive Assessment

The research report on the global market for quad-flat-no-lead packaging includes analysis on key players and presents vendor insights in a dedicated chapter. Intelligence on key players such as NXP Semiconductor, Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments, Microchip Technology Inc., STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd., ASE Group, Amkor Technology, UTAC Group, Linear Technology Corporation, Henkel AG & Co., and Broadcom Limited has been included in this chapter.