Robo-advisory Industry: Indian Market Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Opportunities, Limitations, Policies, Challenges, Global Trends, Drivers, Segmentation by Type, Product, Application, Technology and Forecast 2015-2023

India Robo-advisory Market:

The robo-advisory market in India is expected to cater to the demand and provide quality robo-advisory services needed by and beyond 2020. The Indian robo-advisory market is anticipated to show a double-digit growth rate during the forecasted period. Various wealth management firms and banks in India are planning to unveil robo-advisory services across the country by the end of 2020.

Revenue growth in India for the robo-advisory market is growing at a considerable rate. This trend has been driven primarily by the rapid rate at which technology is being adopted and also the increasing incidence of internet penetration.

By type, the market is segmented into hybrid and pure robo-advisors. Relatively lesser penetration of financial products in India compared to developed markets is anticipated to enhance the usage of robo-advisors based on algorithms. India is also expected to emerge as a promising market for robo-advisory services by the end of 2020.

By the types of client assets, the market is classified into the mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. The mass affluent segment is crossing the market share of the high-net-worth individuals during the forecast period owing to its high growth rate.

Key growth factors

o Customized advice with advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) coupled with lower cost of computing and storage in India is also creating huge avenues for the various robo-advisors.

o Increasing competition with new entrants and diversified services also drive the market for robo-advisors in this region.

Threats and key players

o A major challenge for Indian robo-advisory market is high acquisition cost, low revenue yield, and conflicts of interests for the clients.

o The key players in this market are Goalwise, and FundExpert.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Indian robo-advisory market.

2. The current and forecasted market size data for the India robo-advisory market.

3. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by type – hybrid and pure robo-advisors.

4. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by the types of client assets – mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds.

5. Market trends in the India robo-advisory market.

6. Market drivers and challenges in the India robo-advisory market.

7. Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market.

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for the Indian robo-advisors to determine the viability of the market.

o Identify the developed and emerging markets where robo-advisory services are offered.

o Identify the challenge areas and address them.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

