Rugged Devices 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.08% and Forecast to 2022

Rugged devices are mobile computer devices that can withstand difficult climatic and environmental conditions. Rugged devices have a long battery life of up to or more 10 hours. Rugged smartphones are lightweight and offer faster navigation through a touchscreen than a keyboard or a mouse. Such smartphones are for rough handling and are preferred by field personnel in various enterprises. The use of rugged mobile computing devices across all the market segments such as the government, industrial, commercial, and military is increasing steadily due to their compatibility with challenging work environment.

The analysts forecast the global rugged devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rugged devices market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Rugged Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Datalogic

• Honeywell International

• Zebra Technologies

• Panasonic

Other prominent vendors

• Aeroqual

• Bartec

• Bluebird

• Caterpillar

• CIPHERLAB

• Fluke

• Getac Technology

• Handheld Group

• Janam Technologies

• KYOCERA

• Leonardo DRS

• Unitech Electronics

• Xplore Technologies

Market driver

• Fall in ASPs of rugged devices

Market challenge

• High procurement costs

Market trend

• Growing preference for large-screen rugged tablets and handheld devices

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Rugged mobile computers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Rugged tablets – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Rugged scanners – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Rugged air quality monitors – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RUGGEDNESS

Segmentation by ruggedness

Comparison by ruggedness

Semi-rugged devices – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Fully rugged devices– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Ultra-rugged devices– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by ruggedness

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Military and defense– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Government – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OS

Segmentation by OS

PART 12: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 13: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 14: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 15: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 16: MARKET TRENDS

Growing preference for large-screen rugged tablets and handheld devices4

Increasing popularity of Android OS in rugged devices

High growth potential in emerging economies

Increasing connectivity and network coverage in extreme environments

PART 17: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruptio

Vendor Overview

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

PART 18: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Datalogic

Honeywell International

Zebra Technologies

Panasonic

..…..Continued

