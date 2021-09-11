Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report studies the Satellite Based Augmentation Systems market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of Contractor, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top Contractor in global and major regions, and splits the Satellite Based Augmentation Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major players in global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems market include

Raytheon Company

Mitsubishi

Thales

Airbus

SES

Space Systems Loral

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Budget, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Korea

India

On the basis of product, the Satellite Based Augmentation Systems market is primarily split into

WAAS

EGNOS

MSAS

GAGAN

SDCM

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Aviation

Maritime

Road & Rail

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems 1

1.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Segment by Types 3

1.2.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Budget and Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2013-2023) 3

1.2.2 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Budget Market Share by Types in 2017 4

1.2.3 WAAS 5

1.2.4 EGNOS 6

1.2.5 MSAS 7

1.2.6 GAGAN 8

1.2.7 SDCM 9

1.3 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Segment by Applications 11

1.3.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Consumption Comparison by Applications (2013-2025) 11

1.3.2 Aviation 12

1.3.3 Maritime 13

1.3.4 Road & Rail 13

1.3.5 Others 14

1.4 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market by Regions 15

1.4.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market Size by Regions 15

1.4.2 North America Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 16

1.4.3 China Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 17

1.4.4 Europe Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 18

1.4.5 Japan Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 19

1.4.6 Korea Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 20

1.4.7 India Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 21

1.5 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market Size 22

2 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market Competition by Contractor

2.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Revenue and Share by Contractor (2013-2018) 23

2.2 Table Main Responsible Project of Key Contractor 25

2.3 Contractor Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Project Information 25

2.4 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends 30

7 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Contractor Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Raytheon Company 47

7.1.1 Company Basic Information 47

7.1.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Project Overview 47

7.1.3 Raytheon Company Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Revenue (2013-2018) 48

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 49

7.2 Mitsubishi 49

7.2.1 Company Basic Information 49

7.2.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Project Overview 50

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Revenue (2013-2018) 51

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 51

7.3 Thales 52

7.3.1 Company Basic Information 52

7.3.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Project Overview 53

7.3.3 Thales Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Revenue (2013-2018) 53

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 54

7.4 Airbus 55

7.4.1 Company Basic Information 55

7.4.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Project Overview 55

7.4.3 Airbus Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Revenue (2013-2018) 56

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 56

7.5 SES 57

7.5.1 Company Basic Information 57

7.5.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Project Overview 57

7.5.3 SES Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Revenue (2013-2018) 58

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 59

7.6 Space Systems Loral 59

7.6.1 Company Basic Information 59

7.6.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Project Overview 60

7.6.3 Space Systems Loral Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Revenue (2013-2018) 61

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 62

8 Major Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Profile 63

8.1 Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS) 63

8.2 European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS) 67

8.3 MTSAT Satellite Based Augmentation Navigation System (MSAS) 72

8.4 GPS-Aided GEO Augmented Navigation System (GAGAN) 77

8.5 System for Differential Corrections and Monitoring (SDCM) 80

..…..Continued

