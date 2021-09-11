Service Robotics Market 2019: Northrop Grumman Corporation, Kuka Ag, Irobot Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime As, Dji, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Parrot Sa, Geckosystems Intl. Corp., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Adept Technology, Inc., Bluefin Robotics, Eca Group, Aethon Inc.
Service Robotics industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Service Robotics market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15.19% from 7720 million $ in 2014 to 11800 million $ in 2017, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Service Robotics market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Service Robotics will reach 23900 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data. Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value.
Section 1: Definition
Section (2 3): Manufacturer Detail
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Kuka Ag
Irobot Corporation
Kongsberg Maritime As
Dji
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Parrot Sa
Geckosystems Intl. Corp.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Adept Technology, Inc.
Bluefin Robotics
Eca Group
Aethon Inc.
Delaval International Ab
Lely Holding S.A.R.L.
Section 4: Region Segmentation
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Section (5 6 7):
Product Type Segmentation (Aerial, Ground Based, Marine, , )
Industry Segmentation (Defense, Rescue & Security, Field Robots, Medical, Marine, Logistics)
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Section 8: Trend (2018-2022)
Section 9: Product Type Detail
Section 10: Downstream Consumer
Section 11: Cost Structure
Section 12: Conclusion
