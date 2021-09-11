Sleep Apnea Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

Sleep Apnea:

Executive Summary

Sleep Apnea is a life-threatening sleep disorder characterized by abnormal pauses in breathing. It is caused by caused by either complete obstruction of the airway (obstructive apnea) or partial obstruction (obstructive hypopnea). There are three types of sleep apnea — obstructive, central, and mixed. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the most common type of sleep apnea. This condition is found to be more prevalent in elderly population and is often stimulated by lifestyle related chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and obesity.

Growth of global sleep apnea devices market is primarily attributed to prevalence of sleep apnea, high incidence of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, increasing obesity, rising demand in emerging markets and increasing geriatric population. However, some of the factors restraining growth of the industry are stringent regulatory norms and high cost of devices.

The report “Global Sleep Apnea Market (By Products – Diagnostics & Therapeutics; By Region – North America-The US; Europe-The UK & Germany; Asia Pacific-China & India; Latin America) Outlook 2024” provides information on the current scenario, market outlook of the global sleep apnea market with detailed analysis of market segments such as Diagnostics & Therapeutics. The market is further analyzed with detailed market outlook for global as well as regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Future forecasts of sleep apnea treatment market overall and across various sub-segments has been provided till 2024, for all the geographies. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global sleep apnea market includes ResMed Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Philips Respironics, CareFusion, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as regional sleep apnea market.

Table of Content:

2. Research Methodology

3. Sleep Apnea

3.1 Overview

3.2 Classification

3.2.1 Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

3.2.2 Mixed Sleep Apnea

3.2.3 Central Sleep Apnea (CSA)

3.3 Diagnosis & Treatment

3.3.1 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

3.3.2 Other Airway Pressure Devices

3.3.3 Surgical Option

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Type

4.2.2 Market Share by Product

4.2.3 Market Share by Region

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 Therapeutic Devices

5.1.1 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

5.1.2 Oral Appliances

5.2 Diagnostic Devices

5.2.1 Polysomnography Devices (PSG)

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 The US

6.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2.2 Market Share by Products

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.2 Germany

6.2.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.2.2 Market Share by Type of Device

6.2.3 The UK

6.2.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.2 China

6.3.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.3 India

6.3.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Home Testing for Sleep Apnea

7.1.2 Advent of Auto-titrating CPAP

7.3 Growth Drivers

7.3.1 Prevalence of Sleep Apnea

7.3.2 Higher Incidence of Lifestyle-Related Chronic Diseases

7.3.3 Increasing Obesity

7.3.4 Rising Demand in Emerging Markets

7.3.5 Increasing Geriatric Population

7.4 Challenges

7.4.1 High Cost of Device

7.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Comparative Analysis

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.2.1 Global

8.2.2 Regional

9. Company Profiles

9.1 ResMed Inc.

9.2 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

9.3 Philips Respironics

9.4 CareFusion

Continuous…

