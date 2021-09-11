Software Containers Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 – 2027

Software containers provide operating system virtualization which helps the application to run on cloud and data centres. Software containers package the application’s code and configurations into separate building blocks which can be run on cloud. These software containers are lightweight and offer operational efficiency.

Software containers offer a number of advantages such as speeding up the configuration cycle, providing granular control over resources, which help to improve efficiency and applications can be scaled up and down as per requirement.

Software Containers Market: Drivers and Restraints

With cloud computing becoming more mainstream, companies are rapidly adopting software containers for improving the overall efficiency of the application. Software containers also facilitate cost savings by reducing the expenses on hardware. Software containers also offer environment consistency because all application files and necessary infrastructure are stored at one place and can be deployed consistently over any environment. Software containers also keep a track of different versions of application code which can help in inspecting the difference between several versions.

One of the major challenges in the software containers market is persistent storage which occurs when containers running databases are used in production setups. Another major challenge to the market is networking issues related to software containers.

Global Software Containers Market: Market Segmentation

Global Software Containers Market can be divided on the basis of application.

Segmentation on basis of Application for Software Containers Market:

The major segments of Software Containers market on basis of application include:

Monitoring and logging

Security

Storage and continuous integration/continuous deployment

Management and orchestration

Networking and data management services

Others

Global Software Containers Market Trends

A major trend prevailing in the market is merger and acquisition. In May 2016, Apprenda Inc., a platform as a service (PaaS) cloud software company acquired Kubernetes support company Kismatic, which offered commercial support to Kubernetes. In January 2017, Cisco acquired ContainerX, a privately held company focused on developing enterprise-class container management technology.



Global Software Containers Competitive Landscape

Some of the major software containers vendors include Docker Inc., CoreOS, Codenvy, Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., and VMware among others.