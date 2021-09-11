Textile Printing Machine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Textile Printing Machine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

AGFA-GEVAERT N.V.

Apsom Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Durst Group (Durst Phototechnik AG)

Electronics for imaging Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Kornit Digital Ltd.

MHM Siebdruckmaschinen GmbH

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Anajet)

ROQ International

Sawgrass Technologies Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Spgprints B. V.

The M&R Companies

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3085609-global-textile-printing-machine-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Textile Printing Machine in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rotary Screen Textile Printing

Automatic Flat Screen Printing

Hand Screen Printing

Dye Sublimation Transfer Printing

Digital Textile Printing

Hybrid Textile Printing

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Clothing/Garment

Household

Display

Technical textiles

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3085609-global-textile-printing-machine-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Textile Printing Machine Market Research Report 2018

1 Textile Printing Machine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Textile Printing Machine

1.2 Textile Printing Machine Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Textile Printing Machine Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Textile Printing Machine Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Rotary Screen Textile Printing

1.2.4 Automatic Flat Screen Printing

1.2.5 Hand Screen Printing

1.2.6 Dye Sublimation Transfer Printing

1.2.7 Digital Textile Printing

1.2.8 Hybrid Textile Printing

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Global Textile Printing Machine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Textile Printing Machine Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Clothing/Garment

1.3.3 Household

1.3.4 Display

1.3.5 Technical textiles

1.4 Global Textile Printing Machine Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Textile Printing Machine Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Textile Printing Machine (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Textile Printing Machine Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Textile Printing Machine Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……….

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/439026166/textile-printing-machine-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2018-2025

7 Global Textile Printing Machine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 AGFA-GEVAERT N.V.

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Textile Printing Machine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 AGFA-GEVAERT N.V. Textile Printing Machine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Apsom Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Textile Printing Machine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Apsom Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd. Textile Printing Machine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Durst Group (Durst Phototechnik AG)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Textile Printing Machine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Durst Group (Durst Phototechnik AG) Textile Printing Machine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Electronics for imaging Inc.

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Textile Printing Machine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Electronics for imaging Inc. Textile Printing Machine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Konica Minolta Inc.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Textile Printing Machine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Konica Minolta Inc. Textile Printing Machine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Kornit Digital Ltd.

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Textile Printing Machine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Kornit Digital Ltd. Textile Printing Machine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 MHM Siebdruckmaschinen GmbH

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Textile Printing Machine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 MHM Siebdruckmaschinen GmbH Textile Printing Machine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

..…..Continued