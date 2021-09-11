The Baby Food Sector in Israel, 2019

“The Baby Food Sector in Israel, 2018″, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Israeli market.

Baby food is sold through a large network of retail outlets, like pharmacies, supermarkets, discount stores, and other food outlets. The majority of sales are now conducted through supermarkets and discounters , which hold a share of 61% in 2017. Pharmacies (including a growing drugstore sector) are also important and accounted for 37% of sales by 2017, although their share has been undermined in recent years by the advance of supermarkets and the launch of Shufersal’s own-label milk, as well as by discount stores. In current price terms, retail sales are therefore expected to rise by 2023.

– Israel’s large Orthodox Jewish community has dietary requirements that have shaped consumer buying habits in the baby food market, as soy-based milk substitutes, rather than standard baby milks.

– The largest segment in baby milk is first-stage milks, which currently accounts for 37.3% of volume sales. Whereas, the share of sales held by special dietary milks has decreased since 2011 to 26.4% in 2017.

– Savoury meals, which represented 5% of sales in 2017, are typically mashed or puréed mixed vegetables, although single-vegetable purées, such as carrot, are also available.

– All savory meals and most sweet meals (89%) were found to be packaged in jars. The remaining 11% of sweet meals were pouches.

– Baby food is sold through a large network of retail outlets, which include pharmacies, supermarkets, discount stores, and other food outlets.

