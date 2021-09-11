Reportocean.com “Global Wearable Sensors Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Wearable Sensors Market, [By Type (Motion Sensors, Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Pressure and Force Sensors, Touch Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Magnetometers, Temperature and Humidity, Medical-based, Others); By Technology (MEMS, CMOS, Others) By Application (Smart Watch, Smart Fabric, Smart Glasses, Fitness Band, Smart Footwear, Others); By End-User (Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial, Defense, Others); By Region]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The worldwide Wearable Sensors Market is anticipated to reach around USD 4,281 million by 2026. In 2017, the consumer segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global wearable sensors market.

The expanding telecommunication industry, along with increasing demand from the healthcare sector increases the demand for wearable sensors. The increasing use of wearable sensors in consumer electronics and wearables, along with growing health awareness among consumers support the wearable sensors market growth. The rising adoption of MEMS and NEMS technologies, and IoT boosts the adoption of wearable sensors. Other factors driving the market growth include growing geriatric population, technological advancements, and development of smart technologies. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and increasing applications would provide growth opportunities for Wearable Sensors market in the coming years.

In 2017, North America accounted for the highest share in the global wearable sensors market. The primary factors driving the wearable sensors market growth in the region include established healthcare sector, rising healthcare costs, growing consumer awareness, and rising health concerns. The increasing demand for consumer electronics, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D further supports market growth in the region. The introduction of favorable government regulations regarding wearable sensors, and rising demand for fitness devices boost the wearable sensors market in North America. The increasing development of smart technologies, and growing adoption of connected devices and IoT further increases the demand of Wearable Sensors in the region.

The companies operating in the wearable sensors market include Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Inc., Broadcom Limited, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Invensense, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Knowles Electronics, LLC, and Panasonic Corporation. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

