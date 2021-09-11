US Post-Acute Care Market 2019-2023 Facilities & Services by Key Companies – Kindred Healthcare Inc, Amedisys Inc, LHC Group Inc, Genesis Healthcare Inc

Scope of the Report:

The report titled “The US Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)” provides and in-depth analysis of the U.S. post-acute care market with comprehensive analysis of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of spending, volume and market share by segments.

The report also provides a detailed segment analysis of the U.S. post-acute care. It includes market in terms of spending, number of users, and number of providers.

Get a PDF sample @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2723499?utm_source=kms

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the U.S. post-acute care market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the U.S. post-acute care market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of players competing with each other, although the market share is dominated by few major players. A brief company profiling of Kindred Healthcare, Inc., Amedisys Inc., LHC Group Inc., and Genesis Healthcare Inc. has been provided in the report on the basis of aspects like business overview, financial overview and business strategies adopted by respective companies.

Company Coverage:

Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

Amedisys Inc.

LHC Group, Inc.

Genesis Healthcare Inc.

Executive Summary:

Post-acute care is a continuum of facilities that accompanied the care delivered by an acute care hospital after major illness or injury. Post-acute care services are required by those patients who are no longer in life-threatening condition, but still demand quality care and services for a speedy recovery. Such patients are usually settled to post-acute care settings such as home health & hospice centers, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACs). Maximum number of modern hospitals and health care systems in the U.S. include wide number of services that fall into the category of post-acute care. The main purpose of post-acute care services is to improve the overall condition of the patients and enabled them to return to their daily activities that the patient participated in before illness or injury.

In the U.S., large numbers of patients are covered under Medicaid and Medicare insurance health programs. Nearly 40% of beneficiaries who are covered under Medicare program have discharged from an acute care hospital to post-acute care settings such as skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) or home health. These settings provide important rehabilitation services but there are certain criteria to guide decision about where beneficiaries should be treated and how much care they should receive.

The U.S. post-acute care market has experienced fluctuating trends over the past few years; but anticipations are made that the market would grow over the forecasted period i.e. 2019 to 2023. Growth in the market will be primarily driven by greying U.S. population, increasing number of patients suffering from more than one chronic conditions, rising Medicare spending on post-acute care, integration of CMMI in payment models, technological advancements etc.

Make Detailed enquiry @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2723499?utm_source=kms

Some Points from Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary