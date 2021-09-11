Video Surveillance 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 24.08% and Forecast to 2021
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Video Surveillance market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of:
• Equipment
• Software
• Services
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/38623-global-video-surveillance-market-2015-2019
The report, Global Video Surveillance Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the market landscape and lists growth prospects. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• Axis Communications
• Bosch Security Systems
• Cisco Systems
• Honeywell Security
• NICE Systems
• Tyco International
Other Prominent Vendors
• Axxon Soft
• DvTel
• Genetec
• Hikvision Digital
• Intergraph
• MOBOTIX
• Moonblink
• Panasonic
• S2 Security
• Salient Systems
• Samsung Techwin
• Schneider Electric
• Security Station
• Siemens
• videoNEXT
Market Driver
• Need for High Resolution Image Quality
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Uncertain Economic Conditions
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Emergence of Edge-based Surveillance
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/38623-global-video-surveillance-market-2015-2019
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Description
06.1 Working of Video Surveillance Solutions
06.1.1 Advantages of IP Video Surveillance Solutions
07. Market Landscape
07.1 Market Overview
07.1.1 Market Structure
07.1.2 Product Life Cycle of Video Surveillance Applications
07.1.3 Product Life Cycle of Video Surveillance Products
07.2 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Five Forces Analysis
08. Market Segmentation by Application
08.1 Global Video Surveillance Market by Application 2014
08.2 Global Video Surveillance Market by Application 2014-2019
08.3 Global Video Surveillance Market by Equipment
08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.4 Global Video Surveillance Market by Software
08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.5 Global Video Surveillance Market by Services
08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
09. Market Segmentation by Product
09.1 Global Video Surveillance Market by Product 2014
09.2 Global Video Surveillance Market by Product 2014-2019
09.3 Global Video Surveillance Market by IP Video Surveillance
09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.4 Global Video Surveillance Market by Analog Video Surveillance
09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
10. Geographical Segmentation
11. Market Attractiveness
11.1 Market Attractiveness by Geography
11.2 Market Attractiveness by Product
11.3 Market Attractiveness by Application
12. Buying Criteria
13. Market Growth Drivers
14. Drivers and their Impact
15. Market Challenges
16. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
17. Market Trends
18. Trends and their Impact
19. Vendor Landscape
19.1 Competitive Scenario
19.2 Vendor Analysis 2014
19.2.1 Comparison of the Vendors based on the Video Surveillance Solutions
19.2.2 Key News
19.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
19.3 Other Prominent Vendors
20. Key Vendor Analysis
20.1 Axis Communications
20.1.1 Key Facts
20.1.2 Business Overview
20.1.3 Key Products
20.1.4 Customer Segmentation
20.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
20.1.6 Business Strategy
20.1.7 Recent Developments
20.1.8 SWOT Analysis
20.2 Bosch Security Systems
20.2.1 Key Facts
20.2.2 Business Overview
20.2.3 Product Segmentation
20.2.4 SWOT Analysis
20.3 Cisco Systems
20.3.1 Key Facts
20.3.2 Business Overview
20.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue
20.3.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue
20.3.5 Business Strategy
20.3.6 Key Information
20.3.7 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com