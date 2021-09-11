Water Leakage Detector Systems 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.09% and Forecast to 2022

The global leak detection market for the oil and gas industry is expected to grow during the forecast period. The reason for the market’s growth is the rising demand for oil and gas pipeline projects, especially at offshore locations. Offshore locations are highly preferred for oil and gas pipeline projects due to the shift of oil and gas operations to high-pressure areas and deep-water zones. The increased demand for clean energy resources has boosted the demand for natural gas resources.

The analysts forecast the global water leakage detector systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.09% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global water leakage detector systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 3M

• ABB

• Badger Meter

• Gutermann AG

• Halma

Other prominent vendors

• Aquilar

• Honeywell International

• Mueller Water Products

• NEC Corporation

• Pentair

• Pure Technologies

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• SPX Corporation

• TTK

Market driver

• Rising water stress levels across the globe

Market challenge

• High installation cost

Market trend

• Technological innovations

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Industry overview: Global leak detection market for oil and gas industry

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Global water leakage detector systems market

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Fixed leakage detector – market size & forecast

• Portable leakage detector – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity by Product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Residential – market size & forecast

• Commercial – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – market size & forecast

• EMEA – market size & forecast

• APAC – market size & forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Technological innovations

• Launch of advanced leakage detectors

• Increased applications of smart water leakage detector systems

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor overview

• 3M

• ABB

• Badger Meter

• Gutermann AG

• Halma

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued