WLAN Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

WLAN is a computer network that enables data transmission at high speed without the need of wired connection for connectivity between devices. The network is utilized in homes and by enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) related to multiple sectors, and by government organizations. WLAN overcomes the disadvantages of a wired network of connecting multiple devices over long distances. It helps user to access remote applications and data. WLAN also ensures increased bandwidth, leading to improved performance of network. Data transmission can take place at speeds ranging from 1 to 600 Mbps. WLAN are implemented in two ways: internal WLAN and authorized visitor WLAN.

According to the report, rise in global internet traffic will be a key driver for market growth.In order to support high volume of data, network operators are upgrading their WLAN networks to keep up with the rising demand. This has led to greater adoption and rise in sales of WLAN devices.

This report focuses on the global WLAN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the WLAN development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

HP/Aruba

Ruckus

Ubiquiti

Aerohive

Belkin

Buffalo Technology

D-Link

NETGEAR

Samsung

Zebra Technologies

ZTE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Internal WLAN

Authorized Visitor WLAN

Market segment by Application, split into

Homes

Enterprise

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Government Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global WLAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Internal WLAN

1.4.3 Authorized Visitor WLAN

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global WLAN Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Homes

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.5.4 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.5 Government Organizations

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

