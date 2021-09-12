AGRO CHEMICALS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

Global Agro Chemicals Industry

New Study On "2018-2023 Agro Chemicals Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast"

Global agrochemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2023. Agro-chemicals are used in agricultural applications to facilitate plant growth and protection. They have been widely used to improve crop production. Fertilizers and pesticides are the major agro-chemicals used for crop protection. Population growth along with high demand of food products is a major driver of agrochemicals market. Additionally, high demand of nitrogen fertilizers as well as rising concerns of food protection from various external barriers has been motivating the agro-chemicals market. Environmental and health concern such as soil pollution, water pollution and toxins are some of the major restrain which are hindering the market growth. Additionally, high demand of organic fertilizers may affect the market growth. However, rising demand of agro-chemicals in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil are expected to drive the market growth in future.

North America has the highest contribution to global agrochemicals market followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are expected to create huge opportunity for global agrochemicals market due to growing demand of agrochemicals in agricultural applications. APAC region is predicted to be a lucrative region and predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The region consists of various agro-based countries such as India, China and Pakistan that are completely dependent on agriculture as well as other related industries for economic growth. Additionally, cohesive government policies such as subsidies are growing in the emerging economies.

Global agro-chemicals market players such as ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Arysta Lifescience Corp, Bayer Cropscience Ag, Ltd, Drexel Chemical Co, Dupont, Eden Research, Plc, Isagro S.P.A., Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd., National Fertilizers Ltd., Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd., Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd., Nufarm, Ltd., Potashcorp, Qatar Fertiliser Co., Ltd. (Qafco), Rotam Cropsciences, Inc. R&D, product launch, partnership and collaboration are the key winning strategies adopted by global agrochemicals market players across the globe.

Research methodology and tools

The market study of agrochemicals has been incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial/annual reports of companies involved in the market

• Forward looking statement of key agro-chemicals market players

• Authentic Public Databases

• Average cost analysis of services on the basis of geography

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue.

The report is intended for global agro-chemicals market players, potential entrants, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare provider, universities for overall market insights. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, market determinants and competitive landscape. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

• Global Agrochemicals Fertilizers Market Research and Analysis by type

• Global Agrochemicals Pesticides Market Research and Analysis by crop type

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global agro-chemicals Market. This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global agro-chemicals market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global agro-chemicals market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. INCREASING FOOD PRODUCTION DEMAND

3.1.2. RISING APPLICATIONS IN CROP PROTECTION FROM FUNGI, INSECT, RODENT AND WEEDS

3.1.3. HIGH DEMAND OF NITROGEN FERTILIZERS

3.1.4. RISING DEMAND FROM EMERGING ECONOMIES

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. EFFETS ON NATURAL FERTILITY OF SOIL

3.2.2. ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS

3.2.3. HIGH DEMAND OF ORGANIC FERTILIZERS AND PESTICIDES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. UNTAPPED APAC REGION TO BOOST AGRO CHEMICALS MARKET

3.3.2. RISING ADOPTION OF AGRO CHEMICALS IN NUMEORUS APPLICATIONS

3.4. AGROCHEMICALS MARKET

3.4.1. FERTILIZERS

3.4.2. PESTICIDES

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL AGROCHEMICAL MARKET BY TYPE

4.1.1. FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.1. NITROGEN FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.1.1. AMMONIA FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.1.2. AMMONIUM SULPHATE FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.1.3. AMMONIUM NITRATE FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.1.4. CALCIUM AMMONIUM NITRATE FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.1.5. UREA FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.1.6. CALCIUM NITRATE FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.1.7. SODIUM NITRATE FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.1.8. OTHER NITROGEN FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.2. PHOSPHATE FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.2.1. SINGLE SUPERPHOSPHATE FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.2.2. TRIPLE SUPERPHOSPHATE FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.2.3. DIAMMONIUM PHOSPHATE FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.2.4. MONOAMMONIUM PHOSPHATE FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.2.5. GROUND ROCK PHOSPHATE FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.2.6. OTHER PHOSPHATE FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.3. POTASH FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.3.1. POTASSIUM NITRATE FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.3.2. POTASSIUM CHLORIDE FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.3.3. POTASSIUM SULFATE FERTILIZERS

4.1.1.3.4. OTHER POTASH FERTILIZERS

4.1.2. PESTICIDE FERTILIZER

4.1.2.1. ORGANOCHLORINE PESTICIDES

4.1.2.2. ORGANOPHOSPHATES PESTICIDES

4.1.2.3. CARBAMATE PESTICIDES

4.1.2.4. PYRETHROIDS PESTICIDES

4.1.2.5. OTHER PESTICIDES

4.1.3. PESTICIDE BY TARGET GROUP

4.1.3.1. FUNGICIDE

4.1.3.2. HERBICIDE

4.1.3.3. INSECTICIDE

4.1.3.4. RODENTICIDE

4.1.3.5. OTHERS

4.2. BY CROP TYPE

4.2.1.1. FRUITS & VEGETABLES

4.2.1.2. OILSEEDS & PULSES

4.2.1.3. CEREALS & GRAINS

4.2.1.4. OTHERS

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. STRATEGY ANALYSIS

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. REST OF APAC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. AGENT VIDEO INTELLIGENCE

7.2. ADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

7.3. AGRIUM, INC.

7.4. AMVAC CHEMICAL CORP.

7.5. ARYSTA LIFESCIENCE CORP.

7.6. BASF SE

7.7. BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG

7.8. BELARUSKALI

7.9. BUNGE, LTD.

Continued….

