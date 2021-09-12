Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market – Premium Insight, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

“Increase in airspace congestion is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of air traffic control market globally”

The global air traffic control market is expected to grow from USD 31.82 billion 2017 to USD 68.71 billion by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.62%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on global air traffic control market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.This research report categorizes the global air traffic control market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Airport Class, the air traffic control is studied across Class A, Class B, and Class C.

Based on Investment, the air traffic control is studied across Brownfield, and Greenfield. Based on Application, the air traffic control is studied across Automation, Communication, Navigation, Simulation, and Surveillance. Based on End User, the air traffic control is studied across Civil & Commercial, and Military & Defense. Based on geography, the air traffic control is studied across Americas (United States), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia), and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India).

Company Usability Profiles:

The air traffic control market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. ALTYS Technologies

2. ARTISYS, s.r.o.

3. Cyrrus Ltd.

4. Harris Corporation

5. Honeywell International, Inc.

6. Indra Sistemas, S.A.

7. Intelcan Technosystems, Inc.

8. Lockheed Martin Corporation

9. NAV CANADA

10. Northrop Grumman Corporation

11. Raytheon Company

12. Saab AB

13. Saipher ATC

14. Searidge Technologies

15. Thales S.A.

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

Reasons to Buy:

1. To comprehensively understand of the air traffic control market with respect to major influencing factor such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

2. To strategically analyze each vertical and geographic sub-segment in the air traffic control market and its individual growth and its impact towards the growth of overall market

3. To position selected vendors in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix for the air traffic control market to uncover a competitive landscape based on business strategy and product satisfaction

