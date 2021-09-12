Animal Nutrition Market Overview, Size, Status, Drivers and Growth Opportunities by 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report Title on “Global Animal Nutrition Market” this report describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Size, Status, shares, Sales, Business Trend, competition landscape, Forecast Scenario and growth opportunities From 2019 to 2024. In this Report Covers Primary, Secondary, Historical or current data for Study by Product Type, Application, Emerging Key Players/Manufacturers, Key Regions, Countries and Analyze Competitive Developments Such As Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches and Acquisitions in the Market.

Animal nutrition focuses on the dietary needs of animals, primarily those in agriculture and food production, but also in zoos, aquariums, and wildlife management. Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals’ performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment.

China was one of the largest regional market for feed additives, with revenue exceeding USD 12.2 billion in 2017. It is further expected still to grow due to downstream demand. In the past time, the global feed market has maintained a more stable growth rate. Africa, Europe, Latin America have maintained a rapid growth rate. The North American market is stagnant. In the foreseeable future, the growth of this industry mainly comes from the growth of these areas. In application, animal nutrition downstream is wide and recently animal nutrition has acquired increasing significance in various fields of poultry feeds, ruminant feeds, pig feeds and other feeds. Globally, the animal nutrition market is mainly driven by growing demand for poultry feeds which held nearly 46% of total downstream consumption of animal nutrition.

In the future, global market is expected to witness stable growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, animal nutrition production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024, the production of animal nutrition is estimated to be 39.4 million MT. Demand for most downstream is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand for animal nutrition largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.

According to this study, over the next five years the Animal Nutrition market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 72800 million by 2024, from US$ 53800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Animal Nutrition business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Animal Nutrition market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Animal Nutrition value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Aquaculture Feeds

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Evonik

Adisseo

Novus International

CJ Group

DSM

Meihua Group

Alltech

BASF

Kemin Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Global Bio-Chem

ADM

Biomin

Novozymes

Lonza

DuPont

Nutreco

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Animal Nutrition consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Animal Nutrition market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Animal Nutrition manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Animal Nutrition with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Animal Nutrition submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

