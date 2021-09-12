API Contract Manufacturing Industry 2019 Business Overview, Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share, Applications, Development and Forecast to 2025
Contract manufacturing is the process where manufacturer engages into an agreement with the companies for component or product manufacturing. Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) contract manufacturing refers to the development of pharmaceutical drugs through contract manufacturing by outsourcing to other companies.
According to this study, over the next five years the API Contract Manufacturing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in API Contract Manufacturing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of API Contract Manufacturing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the API Contract Manufacturing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Commercial Manufacturing
Clinical Manufacturing
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Oncology
Central nervous system
Cardiovascular disorder
Infectious diseases
Pulmonary disorders
Metabolic disorder
Gastrointestinal disorders
Musculoskeletal disorders
Genitourinary disorders
Endocrinology
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
AstraZeneca Plc
BoehringerIngelhein GmbH
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Merck＆Co.，Inc
Novartis AG
Piramal Pharma Solutions
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.
Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
Sandoz-Lek-Biochemie
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global API Contract Manufacturing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of API Contract Manufacturing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global API Contract Manufacturing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the API Contract Manufacturing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global API Contract Manufacturing Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global API Contract Manufacturing Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 API Contract Manufacturing Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 API Contract Manufacturing Segment by Type
2.2.1 Commercial Manufacturing
2.2.2 Clinical Manufacturing
2.3 API Contract Manufacturing Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global API Contract Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global API Contract Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 API Contract Manufacturing Segment by Application
2.4.1 Oncology
2.4.2 Central nervous system
2.4.3 Cardiovascular disorder
2.4.4 Infectious diseases
2.4.5 Pulmonary disorders
2.4.6 Metabolic disorder
2.4.7 Gastrointestinal disorders
2.4.8 Musculoskeletal disorders
2.4.9 Genitourinary disorders
2.4.10 Endocrinology
2.5 API Contract Manufacturing Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global API Contract Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global API Contract Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global API Contract Manufacturing by Players
3.1 Global API Contract Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global API Contract Manufacturing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global API Contract Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global API Contract Manufacturing Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 AstraZeneca Plc
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 API Contract Manufacturing Product Offered
11.1.3 AstraZeneca Plc API Contract Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 AstraZeneca Plc News
11.2 BoehringerIngelhein GmbH
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 API Contract Manufacturing Product Offered
11.2.3 BoehringerIngelhein GmbH API Contract Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 BoehringerIngelhein GmbH News
11.3 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 API Contract Manufacturing Product Offered
11.3.3 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd API Contract Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd News
11.4 Merck＆Co.，Inc
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 API Contract Manufacturing Product Offered
11.4.3 Merck＆Co.，Inc API Contract Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Merck＆Co.，Inc News
11.5 Novartis AG
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 API Contract Manufacturing Product Offered
11.5.3 Novartis AG API Contract Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Novartis AG News
11.6 Piramal Pharma Solutions
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 API Contract Manufacturing Product Offered
11.6.3 Piramal Pharma Solutions API Contract Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Piramal Pharma Solutions News
11.7 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 API Contract Manufacturing Product Offered
11.7.3 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. API Contract Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. News
……Continued
