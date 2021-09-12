Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth – Analysis to 2025
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Welltok
Intel Corporation
Nvidia Corporation
Google Inc.
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
General Vision
Enlitic
Next IT Corporation
iCarbonX
Siemens Healthineers
General Electric (GE) Company
Koninklijke Philips
Cloudmedx
Bay Labs
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare Provider
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company
Patient
Payer
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
