Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market 2019 Key Manufactures Shares, Industry Analysis, Revenue Predictions and Forecasts Till 2026

Asia-Pacific articulated robot market is expected to grow by 13.69% in terms of robot system revenue and reach $43.57 billion by 2026, representing the largest regional market in the world. The annual shipment in this region will advance to 477.24 thousand units in 2026 with a 2019-2026 CAGR of 16.57%. Highlighted with 20 tables and 81 figures, this 171-page report “Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market by Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire APAC articulated robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ABB Ltd.,Adept Technology Inc., Comau S.p.A, Daihen Corp., Denso Wave Inc., Ellison Technologies Inc., Epson Robotics, Fanuc Corp., Genmark Automation, Inc., Kawasaki Robotics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nachi Fujikoshi Corp., Panasonic Corporation (Activelink), Pari Robotics, Rethink Robotics, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schunk GmbH, Staubli International AG, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., Universal Robots, Yamaha Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corp.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

Based on application in industrial verticals, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Metal & Machinery

• Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

• Medical & Pharmaceutical

• Food & Agriculture

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Taiwan

• India

• Rest of APAC

Global Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market report has been developed through thorough primary research and credible secondary research as well as information sources. The report also features qualitative and quantitative examination by analysing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across significant points in the industry’s value chain. To conclude, the study related to Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market enlists estimations and forecasts derived by team of expert analysts with the help of analytical methodology, historic data figures and wholistic perspective.

Table of Contents:

Global Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market Research Report 2019

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Global Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Revenue Market Status

Chapter 7: Analysis of Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Global Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Industry 2019

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market Research Report