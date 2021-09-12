Automotive Sensor Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Automotive sensors monitor and control the chemical, physical and process changes of the automobiles. Sensors are used to minimize the fuel consumption, reduce onboard weight of vehicle and comply with government regulations towards the passenger’s safety.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia Pacific automotive sensor market was the largest regional segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2025. This growth is attributed to the presence of key automobile manufacturers in this region, particularly in China and India.

Asia Pacific was followed by Europe, which accounted for over 20.7% of the revenue share in 2017. North America also had a considerable revenue share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2025. This growth is due to favorable legal situations, particularly in the U.S.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3370787-global-automotive-sensor-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Delphi

Sensata

Autoliv

Infineon

Freescale

STMicroelectronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Temperature Sensors

Position Sensors

Inertial Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Speed Sensors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3370787-global-automotive-sensor-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Sensor Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Temperature Sensors

1.2.2 Position Sensors

1.2.3 Inertial Sensors

1.2.4 Pressure Sensors

1.2.5 Speed Sensors

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bosch

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Sensor Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Bosch Automotive Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Continental

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Sensor Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Continental Automotive Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 DENSO

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Sensor Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 DENSO Automotive Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Delphi

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Sensor Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Delphi Automotive Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Sensata

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Sensor Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Sensata Automotive Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Autoliv

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Automotive Sensor Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Autoliv Automotive Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Infineon

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Automotive Sensor Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Infineon Automotive Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Freescale

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Automotive Sensor Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Freescale Automotive Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com