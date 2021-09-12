Bariatric Surgery Market Expected to Increase at a CAGR 6.5% through 2023

Market Highlights

Bariatric surgery is widely used for the treatment of obesity worldwide. Gastric bypass is the most popular type of bariatric surgery across the globe. Other type of procedures are an adjustable gastric band and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch. Various devices are used for the surgery such as surgical stapler gastric bands, gastric balloons, gastric emptying systems, and electrical stimulation systems. Bariatric surgery is recommended for the people with BMI above 40. Obesity is one of the major risk factors for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, thereby has a huge impact on the lives of the people across the globe.

The global bariatric surgery market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global market are Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Olympus Corporation, ALLERGAN, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Cousin Biotech, EndoGastric Solutions, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, Aspire Bariatrics, Mediflex Surgical Products and others.

Major Players in Bariatric Surgery Market:

Regional Analysis

The American bariatric surgery market is the largest across the globe, which is mainly driven by the extensive use of surgical devices for bariatric surgery, the presence of major market players and rapid growth of healthcare sector. Awareness regarding obesity and physical fitness is found to be increasing among the U.S. population, thereby emphasizing the need for obesity management programs among the adult and geriatric population. The South American market is driven by the overall demand for innovative healthcare solutions in the market.

In Europe, Germany and France are the major contributors to the market growth. Expansion of healthcare industry, growing investment in medical device sector by major European nations and rising diabetic population drive the market.

Asia Pacific market exhibits high growth potential due to huge patient population and emergence of new market players. Rise in the share of healthcare in the GDP, and per capita income of people also accelerate the market growth. China is the hub of the huge geriatric population with a number of health conditions such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases, further demanding the need for diagnosis and treatment services. In India, the obese population is expected to be at a high risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease affecting their providing, necessitating the need for obesity managing among adults as well as the aging population.

The Middle East & Africa, a number of bariatric surgery are found to be increasing with an increase in the prevalence of chronic disease and increasing number of surgical centers in the region, boosting the market growth.

Segmentation

The global bariatric surgery market is segmented on the basis of device, type, and end user.

On the basis of the device, the market is segmented into surgical stapler gastric bands, gastric balloons, gastric emptying systems, electrical stimulation systems and others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, adjustable gastric band, biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch, and others.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics, surgical centers, and others.

