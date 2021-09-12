Boat Wiring Harness Market Trends and Key Developments 2018-2028

A boat wiring harness is an assembly of wires or electric cables that is used to transmit electric power or a signal. Boat wiring harnesses are also called as cable harnesses, wiring assembly or wiring loom. A boat wiring harness is used in boats to secure the mass of wire that is connected to the electric and electronic devices in the boat. The cable or wire binding is converted into a wiring harness and secured against abrasion, vibration, and moisture.

A boat wiring harness ensures optimum performance of boats and proper functioning of electric and electronic devices fitted in the boats. The OEMs are concentrating on developing advanced boat wiring harnesses. The technological advancements in electric and hybrid boats are supporting the sales of boat wiring harnesses. The rising demand for performance-oriented boats has influenced the growth of the market.

Boat Wiring Harness Market: Market Dynamics

The global boat wiring harness market is reaching a stagnant stage in the European region, and other developed countries such as the U.S. Boat wiring harnesses reduce the risk of electric shocks or vibrations. The market is having a major growth momentum in the Asian countries, as the advancements in boats such as, wired electronic devices, help in securing the safety of the boat by avoiding electric leakage. The major challenge for the production of boat wiring harness is the increasing automation in marine environment as it reduces the growth of global boat wiring harness market.

Operators are switching from diesel boats to electric boats to ensure comfort and follow environmental regulations. Additionally, the boat wiring harness market is gaining traction due to the growing population and the global trade scenario. The growth of online sales channel is also supporting the sale of boat wiring harness.

Boat Wiring Harness Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of length, the global boat wiring harness market is segmented into:

Less than 5.0 feet

5.1 – 10.0 feet

10.1 – 15.0 feet

15.1 – 20.0 feet

More than 20.1 feet

On the basis of boat type, the global boat wiring harness market is segmented into:

Electric Boats

Hybrid Boats

Gasoline Boats

On the basis of sales channel, the global boat wiring harness market is segmented into:

OEM

After-market

Boat Wiring Harness Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, North America and Western Europe are the key regions in the global boat wiring harness market. The number of commercial boats and tourist boats is more in these regions. These regions are adopting automation solutions deployed with wireless solutions that will show a reduction in market growth. On the other hand, electric boats are gaining momentum in the Asian countries. The manufacturers from China are driving the sales of boat wiring harnesses in the Asian market. In the forecast period, boat manufactures and operators from Asia will be the leading end users of boat wiring harnesses. It is expected that this trend will continue in the forecast period due to the increasing fishery production in India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The safety regulations laid by the governments in developing economies are positively impact the growth of boat wiring harness market. Developed economies such as the US, the UK, France, Germany, and Japan are opting for customized boat wiring harnesses. The growing tourism, trade and fisheries sector will positively drive the adoption of boat wiring harness.

Boat Wiring Harness Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global boat wiring harness market are: