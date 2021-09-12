Bovine Colostrum Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025
Summary
Bovine Colostrum is a milky fluid that comes from the breasts of cows the first few days after giving birth, before true milk appears. It contains proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, and proteins (antibodies) that fight disease-causing agents such as bacteria and viruses. Antibody levels in colostrums can be 100 times higher than levels in regular cow’s milk.
Global Bovine Colostrum market competition by top manufacturers
PanTheryx
Colostrum BioTec GmbH
Immuno-Dynamics
Ingredia Nutritional
New Image
Biostrum Nutritech
Imu-Tek
Good Health NZ Products
Biotaris B.V.
Sterling Technology
The Saskatoon Colostrum
Cure Nutraceutical
PuraLife
Deep Blue Health
Changfu Milk
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Freeze Dried Type Bovine Colostrum Power
Spray Dried Type Bovine Colostrum Power
By End-User / Application
Powder
Capsules
Tablets
Other (emulsus etc.)
