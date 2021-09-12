Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has been rapidly integrated into molecular pathology, dramatically increasing the breadth genomic of information available to oncologists and their patientseration sequencing.—
According to this study, over the next five years the Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Targeted Sequencing
Exome Sequencing
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Hospitals and Clinics
Biopharma Companies
Academic and Research Organizations
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3712986-global-clinical-next-generation-sequencing-market-growth-status
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
PerkinElmer
Illumina
Beckman Coulter
GATC Biotech
Qiagen
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Segment by Type
2.2.1 Targeted Sequencing
2.2.2 Exome Sequencing
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospitals and Clinics
2.4.2 Biopharma Companies
2.4.3 Academic and Research Organizations
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing by Players
3.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Product Offered
11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific News
11.2 PerkinElmer
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Product Offered
11.2.3 PerkinElmer Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 PerkinElmer News
11.3 Illumina
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Product Offered
11.3.3 Illumina Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Illumina News
11.4 Beckman Coulter
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Product Offered
11.4.3 Beckman Coulter Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Beckman Coulter News
11.5 GATC Biotech
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Product Offered
11.5.3 GATC Biotech Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 GATC Biotech News
11.6 Qiagen
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Product Offered
11.6.3 Qiagen Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Qiagen News
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3712986-global-clinical-next-generation-sequencing-market-growth-status
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/clinical-next-generation-sequencing-market-2019-global-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2025/508657
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 508657